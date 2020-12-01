Molekule Air Purification Solutions Enter Korean Market with Increasing Global Demand and Interest from the APAC Region

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule, the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced that its award-winning Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification solutions will be distributed to consumers in the Korean market through an exclusive agreement with COSMO & COMPANY, Inc. Cosmo will oversee distribution of Molekule products, including the award-winning Molekule Air Mini and Air Mini+, across numerous channels, including e-commerce, high-end retail department stores, and general electrical specialist (GES) channels. Additional Molekule products, including their medical-grade air purifier, Air Pro RX, which has FDA 510(k) class II medical device clearance for the destruction of viruses and bacteria in healthcare settings, and their commercial-grade product, Air Pro, will also be available in the Korean market in the coming months.

Korean consumers are highly educated on environmental issues, including air pollution, and the country is among the world's most mature markets for air purifiers. Molekule solutions are uniquely suited to address the needs of these consumers, thanks to the company's proprietary PECO technology that destroys the widest range of airborne pollutants when compared to traditional air purifiers. Molekule's new partner COSMO & COMPANY brings deep experience to the distribution arrangement, having launched numerous premium appliance brands in Korea.

"We're truly excited about delivering Molekule's award-winning air purification technology to the Korean market by partnering with COSMO & COMPANY," commented Jaya Rao, Molekule CEO. "Korean consumers understand the real need for indoor air purification and the need for advanced air purification technologies that can go beyond traditional filtration. Given Cosmo's significant reach across e-commerce and retail channels, we're opening the market for Molekule to millions of new customers, further meeting our company's worldwide demand."

Molekule's global expansion into Korea continues after the company saw a large influx of product interest by the Korean media when it launched. As the need for clean air rises and with global markets seeing increasing demand for indoor air purification solutions, Molekule has recently entered markets in India and Japan and expanded its retail footprint through Best Buy and Apple.

"Molekule products lead the air purification industry with advanced technology to remove pollutants, combined with app-based convenience and sleek industrial design," said Terry Son, Managing director, of COSMO & COMPANY. "We're confident that Korean consumers will have great enthusiasm for their products, which is precisely why we're looking forward to having Molekule as part of our product portfolio moving forward."

Molekule's scientifically-proven air purifiers are designed and built to destroy the widest range of pollutants, including viruses, bacteria, mold, chemicals, and allergens, when compared to conventional air purifiers. Molekule's technology is whisper-quiet, ozone-free and destroys pollutants at a microscopic scale, including pollutants that are 1,000 times smaller than those tested in the HEPA standard tests. Various independent air quality testing laboratories have validated the effectiveness of Molekule's proprietary PECO technology, backed by testing papers .

About Molekule

Molekule is a U.S. based company, who is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens, when compared to conventional air purifiers. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

