Molekule Announces Publication Of Peer-Review Journal Article in The Journal of Indoor Air

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the global leader in reinventing air purification, today announced the inclusion of recent testing from the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering and College of Veterinary Medicine in Indoor Air , published by Wiley Publications. The article titled "Wind tunnel–based testing of a photoelectrochemical oxidative filter–based air purification unit in coronavirus and influenza aerosol removal and inactivation" found Molekule's proprietary PECO air purification technology to inactivate coronavirus strains (bovine and porcine strains) and the H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.9% and 99.99%, respectively in single pass experiments.

Indoor Air is a leading journal that publishes peer-reviewed research articles from researchers and scientists at the forefront of Indoor air purification technology and measurement. The University of Minnesota's novel testing method using a single-pass efficiency wind tunnel could set a new standard in measuring and testing air purification units for inactivation rather than just filtration. Molekule's Air Mini had no flow bypass and showed inactivation of coronavirus strains and the flu virus.

"In an industry that hasn't innovated in decades, it's time to create new standards to test air purification technology performance and claims," says Dilip Goswami, President, CTO and co-founder of Molekule. "The novel test method developed by the University of Minnesota using some of the most sophisticated methodology in the country is one of the most advanced and sophisticated ways to prove inactivation of viruses, rather than just filtration. The peer-review process further validates Molekule's claims and will hopefully provide the industry with more accurate ways of measuring overall air quality."

Globally supported research suggesting coronavirus is spread through airborne aerosolized particles highlights the importance of air circulation and purification, yet consumers can be overwhelmed and confused with outdated or irrelevant information on how to actually tackle indoor air quality. This new peer-reviewed testing provides clarity on the effectiveness of Molekule's PECO technology to render airborne viruses inactive.

About the University of Minnesota Testing

In 2020, the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering and College of Veterinary Medicine tested Molekule's PECO technology using an Air Mini device and its operating flow rate in single-pass efficiency testing with viable viruses in aerosol transmission. Methods developed for the research allowed measurement and characterization of airborne virus detection and inactivation by air purification technologies. For the PECO technology, testing showed near 99% removal and total removal rates (virus titer based) approaching 99.99% for influenza A and exceeding 99.9% for bovine coronavirus. Dr. Chris Hogan and Dr. Montserrat Torremorell led this research.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Best Buy , Apple and on Amazon . It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

