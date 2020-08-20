Molekule Announces Strategic Investment from Actress and Entrepreneur Maisie Williams

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced an investment from Maisie Williams, actress and entrepreneur, best known for her role in the hit series Game of Thrones. This comes at a time when the environment and air quality is becoming increasingly important, and signals the strong role effective air purification can play.

Williams is a long-standing champion for the environment and its impact on human well-being. Molekule's mission is aligned to provide clean indoor air by bringing the latest scientific advancements into people's homes and beyond. Williams' investment will allow the company to continue its focus on advancing clean air research as well as help advocate for global clean air awareness and solutions.

"With the dangers of air quality so prevalent in our lives today, there has never been a more important time to protect ourselves against air pollution," said Maisie Williams, actress and entrepreneur. "As an early fan and customer of Molekule, I've personally experienced the many benefits of its PECO technology. And now as an investor, I'm proud to continue my support in a company that is dedicated to providing access to clean air for everyone."

Molekule currently has three air purification solutions available to consumers — Molekule Air, Air Mini, and Air Mini+, as well as a commercial-grade product available — Air Pro RX, with FDA 510(k) Class II medical device clearance. PECO technology, which is the underlying core technology of all Molekule devices, is capable of capturing and destroying dangerous indoor air pollutants including viruses, bacteria, mold, and VOCs.

"We deeply value and search for partners that believe in the mission for clean air," said Jaya Rao, CEO and Co-founder of Molekule. "I'm thrilled for us to partner with Maisie. Her care for this space and her understanding for how vital the air people breathe is, led to an instant alignment. This investment will enable us to continuously bring the latest advancements in our technology to customers and enable us to expand our air purification solutions for additional industries who are in real need for an effective air purification solution today."

This investment comes at a critical time when air purification is of growing global concern and desperately needed in all indoor spaces. As consumers and businesses consider the importance of clean air for safety and security in uncertain times, Molekule will continue its work in finding innovative solutions across different industries and markets.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys a whole range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com

