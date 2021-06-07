SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, announced today the appointment of Jonathan Harris as its chief executive officer, effective immediately. Harris succeeds co-founder Jaya Rao.

Harris brings more than 30 years of hardware and software experience to Molekule, leading sales at major consumer companies like Jawbone, GoPro, and Roku. With a career spanning startups and established corporations, Harris brings a depth of knowledge that has established him as a credible and trusted leader to continue Molekule's business momentum.

Molekule Appoints Jonathan Harris as Chief Executive Officer

"Molekule has a proven track record of success and incredible momentum behind it in terms of growth and expansion. The company has worked tirelessly to revolutionize the space of air quality, validate PECO technology, achieve FDA clearances, and has seen momentus product expansion over the past year alone," said Harris. "I am excited to lead the company into the next phase of growth and continue with the mission of providing clean air to everyone, everywhere."

In the past year alone, Molekule expanded into new distribution channels in the United States, Canada, India, Japan, and Korea; unveiled the latest of its product innovations, Molekule Air Pro ; and gained third-party validation of the efficacy of Molekule's products in inactivating coronavirus animal strains from the University of Minnesota , followed by a published peer reviewed article in The Journal of Indoor Air .

"We're thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the team. He's joining during a period of rapid expansion and we're excited to see him lead the company through the next phase of growth and innovation," said Dilip Goswami, co-founder, president & Chief Technology Officer of Molekule.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Best Buy , Apple and on Amazon . It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

