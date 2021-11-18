Molekule Debuts First Showroom at The Village at Corte Madera in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Molekule , the global leader in reinventing air purification, is unveiling its first-ever mobile showroom in the Bay Area, just north of San Francisco. Starting today, shoppers can purchase Air Mini+ and Air Pro purifiers from the company's pop-up store in The Village at Corte Madera, an open-air shopping center in Marin County.

After nearly two years of facing the COVID-19 pandemic and worsening smoke conditions due to wildfires, Californians have become acutely aware of the importance of clean air. Backed by science and more than 25 years of research, Molekule's proprietary PECO technology is an entirely new approach to air purification. PECO goes a step further than conventional air purification methods to not only capture, but also destroy microscopic pollutants, such as viruses and bacteria, at the molecular level. Research from third party laboratories show that Molekule destroys Covid-19 virus by over 99% in under 1 hour in small chamber and swatch lab tests1, and inactivates H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.99% in single pass experiments2. These achievements have positioned Molekule as a go-to comfort for many, making it a must-have gift this holiday season.

"Over this past year we've seen conversations around air quality take center stage, whether we're talking about protecting ourselves and our loved ones from wildfire smoke, mold, viruses, or the return to office," said Jonathan Harris, CEO of Molekule. "Our customers can always find Molekule online or at their favorite retailer, and having our first-ever retail showroom right in our own backyard marks an exciting milestone for us. We look forward to welcoming the Bay Area community to this space and introducing our neighbors to Molekule as we all prepare for the holiday season and the start of 2022."

The FDA has cleared both the Air Mini+ and Air Pro purifiers that will be on-site and available for purchase as Class II medical devices for the destruction of viruses and bacteria, and Air Pro is additionally cleared for the destruction of mold.3 Air Mini+ is an ideal solution for air purification in smaller spaces up to 250 square feet, which is essential for apartments, bedrooms, and offices. Air Pro, our most sophisticated air purifier, is designed to protect larger spaces and open floor plans in both business and home settings, up to 1,000 square feet. Both of these air purifiers have particle sensors that are able to detect particulate matter in the air of the room in which they operate and rate the air quality from "Good" to "Very bad." If on Auto Protect mode, Air Mini+ and Air Pro will automatically adjust fan speed based on the indoor air quality detected.

"Retailers and shoppers alike are much more attuned to the importance of air quality, stemming from the pandemic, recent wildfire seasons, or even from everyday indoor pollutants like mold, pet dander, and pollen. Shoppers will benefit from having Molekule on-site to answer questions about at-home air quality and provide exciting deals for our guests while visiting The Village", said Stan Hoffman, General Manager of The Village at Corte Madera.

Air Mini+ and Air Pro retail for $499 and $1,199, respectively. Come visit Molekule at The Village at Corte Madera, located at 1618 Redwood Hwy, Corte Madera. The showroom will follow The Village at Corte Madera's regular and holiday hours, found here .

Disclaimer: No air purifier can prevent transmission of a virus. Molekule recommends using PPE & following guidance from the CDC and other government authorities.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented PECO technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Home Depot , Best Buy , Amazon , and at our mobile showroom at The Village at Corde Madera . It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information and customer reviews , visit https://molekule.com .

1 2021 test results in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Department of Pharmacology & Experimental Neuroscience, demonstrate PECO air purification technology's success in removing 99.98% of the COVID-19 virus SARS-CoV-2 from the air, and achieving total destruction rates exceeding 99% after one hour. These results are from a multiple pass chamber test and swatch level test, respectively. The multiple pass chamber test utilized an Air Mini device in a small 5.3 cubic-foot chamber with a single injection of aerosolized virus, and the swatch level test used PECO filter media for direct virus application.

2 In 2020, the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering and College of Veterinary Medicine tested Molekule's PECO technology using an Air Mini device and its operating flow rate in single-pass efficiency testing with viable viruses in aerosol transmission. Methods developed for the research allowed measurement and characterization of airborne virus detection and inactivation by air purification technologies. For the PECO technology, testing showed near 99.9% removal and total removal rates (virus titer based) approaching 99.99% for influenza A after four hours. Dr. Chris Hogan and Dr. Montserrat Torremorell led this research.

3 Although the FDA clearances do not apply specifically to SARS-CoV-2, Molekule's devices satisfy the criteria established in the FDA's non-enforcement guidance for air purifier use in connection with SARS-CoV-2.

