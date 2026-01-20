Molekule Introduces Mo™ and Mo Glow™ -- Say Goodbye to Dry Air and Hello to a New Era of Whole-Home Air Health

New air care sub-brand and smart ultrasonic humidifier restore balanced humidity for everyday comfort, wellness, and better-feeling air

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule, the premium brand and leader in acclaimed indoor air purification technology, today introduces Mo™, a new, playful, essentials-first line designed to make better-feeling air simple, approachable, and affordable.

Glow Humidifier

Developed by the same experts behind Molekule's scientifically better air solutions, the Mo™ line is an air-quality starter kit for the air-curious: distilling proven air science into thoughtfully designed essentials that are easy to use, stress-free, and focused on what matters most, opening the door to cleaner, healthier air for everyone.

Available now under the Mo™ line, Mo Glow™ is a smart ultrasonic humidifier designed to restore balanced humidity, alongside updated app functionality that allows users to control their humidifier and existing Molekule air purifiers within one intuitive digital wellness ecosystem.

Molekule has always focused on removing what doesn't belong in your air: chemicals, allergens, mold, viruses, and smoke. Mo Glow is about restoring what's missing: healthy humidity. It helps reframe humidifiers as essential daily health tools, not just seasonal fixes, supporting more comfortable breathing, better sleep, and happier skin during dry-air months.

With sleek design and Smart Home connectivity, Mo Glow pairs with the Molekule app to allow easy control across high-impact features, including Auto Mode that senses and adjusts humidity, manual RH dialing, mist timers, and a spectrum of Night Glow colors for a calming bedroom vibe.

A digital display lets you dial in your desired humidity level for air that feels just right Auto Mode: Smart sensing adjusts mist automatically to maintain balanced relative humidity

Smart sensing adjusts mist automatically to maintain balanced relative humidity Smart Alerts: Works with the Molekule app for simple, connected control

Works with the Molekule app for simple, connected control Large 2.8L Tank: Up to a day's worth of healthy humidity with fewer refills and more comfort with easy to clean, removable dishwasher-safe parts

Up to a day's worth of healthy humidity with fewer refills and more comfort with easy to clean, removable dishwasher-safe parts Sleep & Night Modes: Lights and sounds dim for uninterrupted rest

Lights and sounds dim for uninterrupted rest Leak-Resistant, Mess-Free Fill: A double-walled water tank helps prevent spills and cleanup

A double-walled water tank helps prevent spills and cleanup Intelligent water level detection: Alerts you when there is little water left and auto off at low level

"Clean air is only part of the equation," said Jason DiBona, CEO of Molekule. "Healthy indoor air quality also requires balance. With Mo Glow, we're helping people create healthier, more comfortable homes by restoring optimal humidity: making it easy, accessible, and seamlessly part of a complete air wellness experience."

Most health routines focus on nutrition, exercise, and sleep, but people spend nearly 90% of their time indoors, where air quality can have a big impact on health. Molekule experts point to indoor air as the often-overlooked pillar of well-being, with cleaner air and balanced humidity offering a simple, daily way to feel healthier at home.

Molekule's new chapter, marked by the launch of Mo™ and Mo Glow™, places Whole Home Air Health at the center of everyday life. While Mo™ and Mo Glow™ focus on simple, approachable solutions for daily air care, Molekule will continue its mission to raise awareness of the critical role indoor air plays in health through ongoing R&D, innovation in PECO technology, partnerships with health experts, and advancing air-health solutions. CEO Jason DiBona has also joined the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air, extending the company's impact and reinforcing its commitment to improving indoor air quality worldwide.

About Molekule

Molekule is redefining health and longevity by focusing on the air we breathe—one of the most critical elements of wellness. With indoor air often 5x more polluted than outdoor air, Molekule's patented PECO technology goes beyond standard HEPA filtration to destroy pollutants like mold, viruses, bacteria, and VOCs at a molecular level. Backed by 25+ years of research, Molekule's FDA-cleared air purifiers are scientifically proven to improve indoor air quality for homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses. It's all part of Molekule's vision: changing the world from the indoors out. Learn more at www.molekule.com.

