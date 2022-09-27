Molekule introduces 'Molekule Air Platform' for Businesses

Leader in air purification technology expands B2B offering with new group onboarding feature and business dashboard

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced a new platform for businesses that offers unique insights across multiple air purifiers, called the Molekule Air Platform (MAP). This new dashboard will allow multiple device data and controls to be accessible in one interface, ideal for healthcare, education, business, hospitality, and government settings.

Research shows that 90% of office workers want to be kept informed of their buildings air quality, and that 72% of office workers worldwide worry about air quality in their buildings. Creating healthy buildings not only gives workers more peace of mind, but it can also result in up to 35% lower employee absence rates.

"HVAC systems were designed to simply move air through buildings, and this can actually have many harmful effects on our indoor air quality," said Jonathan Harris, CEO of Molekule. "These outdated systems can end up spreading dust and pathogens through the air, which can have an impact on employees' health. With our new Molekule Air Platform, we're empowering businesses alike to create 'Clean Air Zones' where users can easily see and manage the air quality of their space, and office managers can see detailed and actionable insights to make air quality improvements within their building."

The Molekule Air Platform offers a unique set of features for businesses including:

Fleet onboarding for quick activation: Allows organizations to onboard multiple devices at the same time through the B2B app. Once you onboard one of your air purifiers, that purifier will allow others to securely onboard.

Allows organizations to onboard multiple devices at the same time through the B2B app. Once you onboard one of your air purifiers, that purifier will allow others to securely onboard. Unique dashboards to increase visibility: Enables users to see the indoor air quality of every room a Molekule air purifier is in at-a-glance, as well as one's filter status to ensure clean air for every space. Staff members can see which rooms have the highest quality air, and which rooms need more time to have the air cleaned.

Businesses returning to in person work requirements are contending with peak flu and cold season and ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations deploying Molekule's Air Platform can experience an added layer of protection with air purifiers that are FDA cleared for medical use for the destruction of viruses and bacteria. Molekule's PECO technology was proven in lab settings to destroy 99% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in 1 hour as part of a filter swatch test. Peer-reviewed testing has also demonstrated Molekule's ability to inactivate the H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.99% in single-pass experiments.

"We always go the extra mile when it comes to the health and wellness of our guests, and have learned that air quality is one of the best amenities we can provide," said Holli Owen, Managing Partner at RESET Telluride. "We've designed every detail of our wellness centers to mimic the healing power of nature, with clean air as the extra layer of protection in high traffic areas. With the Molekule Air Platform, we can onboard a whole fleet of air purifiers within minutes and track air quality across the property, so that all of our guests and staff can experience the benefits of truly cleaner air."

"Creating a clean work environment is a powerful tool for maximizing business functionality, and air quality has been an important part of that equation," said Shelby Russ, President and CEO at AOS Interior Environments. "Our staff has noted many comforts they've experienced since installing Molekule air purifiers and we're excited to implement the Molekule Air Platform to help us further manage the air at our facility."

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Home Depot, Best Buy and on Amazon. It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information and customer reviews, visit https://molekule.com .

