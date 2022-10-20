Molekule Introduces the PECO-HEPA Tri-Power Filter for Air Pro, Air Mini+ and Air Mini

Leader in air purification offers improved performance in small particle capture, combining proprietary PECO technology with HEPA and carbon filtration

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today introduced a revolutionary new filter for its Air Pro and Air Mini+ air purifiers. The PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter boasts not one, but three layers of protection. It combines true HEPA 99.97% particle-capture efficiency rate with Molekule's very own patented PECO technology that destroys organic pollutants like viruses, bacteria, mold, allergens, volatile organic compounds, chemicals, and more. The powerful, triple-layered filter is finished with a final layer of carbon filtration to reduce odors and toxic gases, delivering clean, crisp air. This makes it one of the most advanced filters on the market with the ability to destroy the widest range of pollutants compared to conventional filters.

Concerns over air quality have become increasingly critical in recent years as wildfires threaten to reverse decades of air quality improvements made under the Clean Air Act. Smoke from wildfires now accounts for one quarter of the fine-particle pollution in the US , creating serious implications for our everyday health. The PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter not only captures larger particles like dust and pollen, and smaller particles like smoke, but also uses PECO technology to break down organic pollutants such as VOCs, viruses, bacteria, mold spores and other allergens into harmless gases like carbon dioxide and water vapor.

The PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter is the only air filter available to consumers that features these three distinct and powerful methods of air filtration technology. It combines three layers of protection for the air your breathe:

PECO: Molekule's patented Photo ElectroChemical Oxidation technology is scientifically-proven to destroy pollutants including allergens, mold, viruses, bacteria, chemicals, and more. Developed through over 25 years of research and development, PECO-filters are coated with a nanocatalyst that performs a powerful chemical reaction that destroys organic pollutants at the smallest possible scale. HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters have been the industry standard for air filtration in commercial spaces for decades. HEPA filters offer efficient particle protection that quickly captures airborne particulate matter and reduces dust and smoke particles. Carbon: Active carbon filters use adsorption to trap molecules and adhere them to the filter surface, removing toxic gasses including odors, chemical vapors and VOCs, and prevents these pollutants from circulating in the air. Molekule's PECO technology adds a unique synergy to the carbon filtration process, with PECO working in conjunction with the carbon layer to destroy any pollutants that are adsorbed or pass through.

Americans, on average, spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors, and indoor activities like cooking a large meal can make the air as bad as some of the worst outdoor urban environments. Those who suffer from asthma and allergies are even more susceptible to compromised air quality. The PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter is an excellent option for sensitive groups, as well those who just tend to have a lot of foot traffic in their home from people or pets, are actively going in and out of the house, live near highways where air pollution can be higher, or are in high pollen-areas.

"Innovative filter technology is at the core of everything Molekule does," said Jonathan Harris, CEO of Molekule. "PECO has already improved the lives of so many, and we're thrilled to offer a completely new combination of filter tech for anyone looking for an added layer of protection. There isn't anything else like this on the market, and this triple-powered filter will enable even more people to create clean air sanctuaries within homes, businesses, and public spaces."

To learn more about the PECO-HEPA Tri-Power filter

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. For more information and customer reviews, visit https://molekule.com .

