Molekule Launches the Molekule Air Quality Review Skill for Amazon Alexa, Providing Users with Holistic Air Quality Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced the availability of the Molekule Air Quality Review skill for Alexa to help consumers easily and quickly understand the quality of air outside. Customers can add the skill for free with their voice on any Alexa-enabled device, or via the Alexa app. With this latest innovation, Molekule gives consumers the knowledge they need to take necessary precautions and better protect themselves against dirty air.

"The air we breathe impacts our wellness in many ways, and offering quick and easy access to outdoor air quality information through Molekule Air Quality Review is another step in our journey to provide clean air for all," said Jaya Rao, CEO and co-founder of Molekule. "The World Health Organization estimates outdoor air pollution, combined with harmful household air pollution, causes around seven million premature deaths every year . We're hopeful this latest innovation will help consumers easily stay up-to-speed on the quality of the air outside their homes."

The Molekule Air Quality Review skill for Alexa will share local air quality by using the device's location and pulling data from AirNow , which reports air quality using the official U.S. Air Quality Index . AirNow is a partnership of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control, and tribal, state, and local air quality agencies.

"We continue to be impressed by Molekule as they seek new ways to innovate in the field of clean air technology," said Steve Bernstein, director, Alexa. "From the Alexa Fund's investment in Molekule in 2020, to the ongoing support through Alexa Startups, we value our ongoing relationship with Molekule and look forward to bringing this voice-based resource to customers."

The free skill does not require a Molekule air purification device to activate. To get started, simply say, "Alexa, launch Air Quality Index" to any Alexa-enabled device or visit the Skills Store in the Alexa app. Once enabled, users can ask questions like, "Alexa, how is the air quality today?" or "Alexa, what's the air quality near me?"

Compatible commands include:

"What is today's air quality score?"

"Get me today's air quality report."

"What's the air quality like today?"

"Tell me today's air quality rating."

"What's today's air quality index?"

"What's the air quality rating near me today?"

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and three of its products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Best Buy , Apple and on Amazon . It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

