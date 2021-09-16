Molekule, Leader in Air Purification Technology, Secures Investment from NBA's Kevin Love

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule, the leader in reinventing air purification, announced today that professional basketball player Kevin Love has invested in the company to support its technological advances in air quality. The company is the pioneer of Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification devices, including Air Mini, Air Mini+, and Air Pro which were recently granted FDA clearance as medical devices for the destruction of viruses and bacteria.

While the effects of air quality can manifest in more obvious physical ways, few realize the mental impact poor air can have: multiple studies and journals show that particulate matter in the air may induce inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain, resulting in higher rates of depression and lower cognitive rates.

For Love, the opportunity to invest in Molekule is both professional and personal. A vocal advocate for mental health awareness and a holistic approach to health, Love has made it his mission off the court to not only invest in advancing technologies, but also support companies who recognize the ways in which mental and physical health are inextricable.

"I've been committed to openly discussing my struggles with anxiety and depression in the public forum, and investing in companies that commit to helping others is a natural next step," said Kevin Love, professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers and strategic investor. "Research has illuminated the ways in which poor air quality may have a negative impact on our mental health, and Molekule has proven itself as a leader in the air purification industry. I'm confident in their work and look forward to being part of their journey as they continue to grow and better understand the air we breathe."

With more than $100 million in funding, most recently via a Series C financing round completed in early 2020, Molekule welcomes Love as an investor in addition to its support from RPS Ventures, Founders Circle Capital, Foundry Group, Crosslink Capital, Uncork Capital, TransLink Capital, and Inventec Appliances Corp (IAC).

"Kevin brings an important topic to the forefront that many in the air purification industry overlook: mental health and the ways air quality may impact it," said Jonathan Harris, CEO of Molekule. "He's not only proven himself to be a strong ally in this arena, but his strategic approach as an investor brings a new perspective to our bench."

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at www.Molekule.com, Amazon, and other retailers. It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information and customer reviews, visit https://Molekule.com.

