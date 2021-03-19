Molekule Named One Of The 2021 Best Places To Work In The Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, has been recognized by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of its Best Places to Work in the Bay Area for 2021. Among peer companies ranked, Molekule was recognized for creating an exceptional workplace highly valued by its employees.

This recognition speaks to Molekule's workplace culture and its passion for driving change in global air quality issues. The companies included in the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list are assessed on employees' satisfaction in leadership and collaborative culture, personal engagement, compensation, and benefits.

"We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area this year," said Jaya Rao, CEO and co-founder of Molekule. "We're proud of the ways our employees have not only collaborated and maintained our supportive culture, but doubled-down on our mission to provide clean indoor air."

Over the past year, Molekule has expanded its offerings into more global markets , received FDA 510(k) medical device clearance for three of its products, released new third-party testing on the destruction of coronavirus strains (bovine/ porcine) and H1N1, and raised additional funding to bring clean air into more homes, schools, businesses, medical facilities, and other public spaces. Molekule's culture and focus on employee happiness is key to delivering on its mission. The company brings together people in science, research, hardware, software, manufacturing, and many other disciplines, and has built a culture focused on research, innovation, and teamwork.

Molekule was founded in 2014 and has been recognized for numerous awards such as The Edison Awards , Best Places to Work in the Bay Area 2019 , and TIME's Best Inventions .

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade product has been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Best Buy , Apple and on Amazon . It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

SOURCE Molekule

Related Links

http://molekule.com

