Molekule Opens Its First U.S. Manufacturing Facility To Meet The Growing Demand for Clean Air

TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , a leading innovator in clean air purification, announced today that it's launching a groundbreaking materials manufacturing facility in the Tampa Florida area. Molekule's first U.S. factory, PECO Zero, will be a catalyst for bringing cutting edge science into people's homes by enabling faster scalability of Molekule's research and development to meet consumers' increasing demands for clean air.

Molekule plans to build out its innovation team in Florida to create a hub for research, development and manufacturing. The company is committed to bringing growth to the state and expects to create hundreds of job opportunities for Florida residents, which will range from manufacturing to R&D for its patented photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology and other advancements in materials science.

"Moving our manufacturing facility next to the heart of our research and development was an intentional decision for us," said Dilip Goswami, CEO and co-founder of Molekule. "The proximity between PECO Zero and R&D will allow us to accelerate our innovations in clean air technology and deliver results to our customers and the world at an exceedingly fast pace for science."

The company has deep roots in Florida. Molekule's patented technology was developed over 20 years ago by renowned renewable energy scientist Dr. Yogi Goswami at the University of Florida and University of South Florida. Additionally, Dilip Goswami, CEO and co-founder, and Jaya Rao, COO and co-founder of Molekule both received their Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Florida before founding Molekule and commercializing their father's PECO technology in 2014.

"We are excited that Molekule made the decision to locate in Polk County," said Sean Malott, President and CEO of the Central Florida Development Council. "Their advanced manufacturing practices are creating high wage, high skill jobs. The CFDC partnered with both the University of South Florida and Florida Poly as well as the Lakeland Economic Development Council to land these new jobs in our community. Molekule will be a great addition to Polk County's business community."

ABOUT MOLEKULE

Molekule is on a mission to solve the global air pollution crisis by reimagining the future of clean air. What started as a quest to alleviate his son's respiratory problems, morphed into Dr. Yogi Goswami leading 20 years of rigorous research and development to create PECO technology, which destroys allergens, mold, bacteria, viruses, and airborne chemicals, eliminating them from the air we breathe. PECO now sits at the heart of Molekule's cutting-edge indoor air purification device, which is shipped throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Canada, and is only the first chapter of Molekule's vision for clean air everywhere. Molekule is based in San Francisco and is run by Dr. Goswami's son, Dilip Goswami, CEO, and daughter, Jaya Rao, COO. For more information, visit: https://molekule.com.

SOURCE Molekule

Related Links

https://molekule.com

