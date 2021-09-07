Molekule Partners With Altuzarra To Bring Clean Air To New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its announcement as the official air purification partner of Madison Square Garden, Molekule, the global leader in reinventing air purification, has partnered with Altuzarra, the globally-recognized luxury fashion brand, to bring purified air to New York Fashion Week.

As fashion designers, models, influencers and media find their way back to in-person shows of New York this season, one thing remains top of mind: How does one navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? Joseph Altuzarra, founder and creative director of Altuzarra, thought about this as he planned for his fashion show on Sunday, September 12th - his first show post-COVID, and his first in New York City after showing in Paris for the past six seasons.

"Coming back to show in New York is extremely monumental for myself and my brand, however doing so while taking precautions was critically important for me to prioritize," said Joseph Altuzarra, Founder and Creative Director for Altuzarra. "Molekule makes FDA-cleared air purifiers that can destroy viruses and bacteria in the air, so ensuring they were front and center at my show was the best decision for my staff, guests and the show in total."

Molekule and Altuzarra worked together to install a combination of Air Pro RX and Air Pro devices throughout the show space. All of Molekule's air purifiers, including these, leverage the company's patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology. Both Air Pro RX and Air Pro devices are FDA-cleared for the destruction of viruses and bacteria, and Air Pro is additionally cleared for the destruction of mold, classifying the air purifiers as Class II medical devices that can be used in businesses and homes.

Molekule's proprietary PECO technology is an entirely new approach to air purification. Backed by science and 25+ years of research, PECO goes a step further in air purification to not only capture, but also destroy microscopic pollutants such as viruses and bacteria at the molecular level.

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Home Depot , Best Buy and on Amazon . It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information and customer reviews , visit https://molekule.com .

Founded by creative director Joseph Altuzarra in 2008, Altuzarra is a luxury women's ready-to-wear and accessories brand. Joseph's seductive aesthetic combines modernity, femininity, and an unapologetic sexiness, offering a fresh perspective on the modern women's wardrobe.

