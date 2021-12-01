Molekule partners with design expert Bobby Berk to make clean air the new holiday home essential

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for holiday gatherings, Molekule , the global leader in reinventing air purification, is partnering with design expert and Emmy-nominated television host Bobby Berk to help people thoughtfully and more safely open their homes to friends and family this season. Bobby Berk is known for well-curated interior spaces, and has long championed Molekule's powerful PECO technology and elevated design, which he credits for making Molekule's line of award-winning air purifiers essential for any home.

This holiday, many are planning larger-scale indoor celebrations for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many gathering indoors, it's important to be mindful of the quality of your indoor air, which, according to the EPA, can often have two to five times the concentration of pollutants as the air you breathe outside. Molekule air purifiers rely on patented PECO technology to destroy the widest range of tiny pollutants when compared to traditional air purifiers, such as viruses, bacteria, mold, allergens, odors, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

"The holidays are a time to celebrate and be close with those we love," said Berk. "Molekule air purifiers provide an extra layer of protection against pesky indoor air pollutants – and look good doing it – so that hosts and guests alike can feel more comfortable indoors and confident that they're breathing crisper, cleaner air. Molekule air purifiers are easy to set up and control via app, so instead of worrying about allergens or odors, we can focus on being together and connecting with those who matter most."

The first of several campaigns to go live in the coming months, Molekule and Bobby Berk worked together on advice for hosting for the holidays, including tips on decor, place settings, beverages, and of course, indoor air quality. With Air Pro and Air Mini+ cleared by the FDA for the destruction of viruses and bacteria, and Air Pro additionally cleared for the destruction of mold, consumers can cook, clean, and host for the holidays with peace of mind that they're breathing safer, cleaner indoor air.1 Following campaigns will focus on the home as a sanctuary, and how to keep indoor air clean and free of pollutants during home renovations.

1 Molekule's devices have not been cleared or approved by FDA for destruction of SARS-CoV-2. Molekule's devices satisfy the criteria established in the FDA's enforcement policy for air purifier use in connection with SARS-CoV-2. No air purifier can fully prevent virus transmission. Molekule recommends use of PPE and following the direction of the CDC and other government authorities.

