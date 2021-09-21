Molekule's PECO Air Purification Technology Effectively Captures and Destroys SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, New Study Shows

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the global leader in reinventing air purification, today announced test results in collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Department of Pharmacology & Experimental Neuroscience, which demonstrate its PECO air purification technology's success in removing 99.98% of the COVID-19 virus SARS-CoV-2 from the air, and total destruction rates exceeding 99%. These results are from a multiple pass chamber test and swatch level test, respectively. The multiple pass chamber test utilized an Air Mini device in a small chamber with a single injection of virus aerosol, and the swatch level test used PECO filter media. These results build on other peer-reviewed and published validation of Molekule's proprietary PECO technology from the University of Minnesota, in which the company demonstrated the inactivation of coronavirus strains (bovine and porcine) and the H1N1 flu virus.

"My team's testing focused on determining Molekule's ability to capture and destroy SARS-CoV-2, specifically the strain isolated from Wisconsin," said Dr. Siddappa Byrareddy, a Professor and Vice-Chair of Research in the Department of Pharmacology & Experimental Neuroscience at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and the lead researcher on this study.

PECO technology, which stands for Photo Electrochemical Oxidation, utilizes free radicals to destroy organic material in the air at a molecular level, such as viruses, bacteria, mold, chemicals (VOCs) and more. It has been tested and validated by a multitude of third party labs, all of which can be reviewed on Molekule's website here . Most recently, the company also announced the FDA clearance of its Air Pro device for medical use for the destruction of viruses, bacteria and mold, following previous FDA clearance for Air Mini, Air Mini+, and Air Pro RX for medical use for the destruction of viruses and bacteria.*

"As we face a new wave of the COVID-19 crisis, it's become increasingly clear that cleaner indoor air is a central concern during the pandemic," says Jonathan Harris, CEO of Molekule. "Air purification technology has provided an extra layer of protection, and the testing results from the University of Nebraska demonstrate just how effective Molekule's PECO technology is at both capturing and destroying coronaviruses at a molecular level. Much like our recent FDA clearances for several of our devices, this testing only further validates our work to help provide clean indoor air to our customers."

*Although the FDA clearances do not apply specifically to SARS-CoV-2, Molekule's devices satisfy the criteria established in the FDA's non-enforcement guidance for air purifier use in connection with SARS-CoV-2.

About the University of Nebraska Medical Center Research

Recently, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Department of Pharmacology & Experimental Neuroscience, tested Molekule's PECO technology using an Air Mini device. Methods developed for the research allowed measurement and characterization of airborne virus detection and inactivation by air purification technologies.

About Siddappa Byrareddy, PhD

Dr. Siddappa Byrareddy is a Professor and the Vice-Chair of Research at the Department of Pharmacology & Experimental Neuroscience at the Nebraska Medical Center. He is a leading viral expert, having spent his career studying HIV, Zika, and SARS-CoV-2 transmissions.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at www.Molekule.com , Amazon , and other retailers. It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information and customer reviews , visit https://Molekule.com .

