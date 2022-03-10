Molen Orthodontics Celebrates 50 Years of Smiles

SUMNER, Wash., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molen Orthodontics is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1972 by Dr. Bruce Molen. In Celebration of its achievements Molen Orthodontics will host a series of exciting events throughout the year. Molen Orthodontics is excited to share with its community and patients the incredible milestones of the last 50 years, while looking forward to the future.

THEN AND NOW

The Molen Orthodontics Team in the shape of "50" to celebrate the 50 years of Smiles at Molen Orthodontics! Dr. Rick Molen, Dr. Bruce Molen, and Dr. Aaron Molen, two sons and their father, along with partner Dr. Chris Eitzen. Everyday they strive to uphold and honor the Legacy and practice that Dr. Bruce Molen founded in 1972. With the 50 year celebration occurring in 2022, our team is committed to providing exceptional customer service in a positive and enthusiastic environment while creating beautiful smiles and raving fans for generations!

In the spring of 1972, not only did Dr. Molen earn his orthodontic specialty certificate from the University of Washington, but he also opened his first office in Auburn. Fast forward 10 years to the opening of the Enumclaw office in 1982 and then a Sumner location in 1997! Molen has been proud to stay on the cutting edge of new technologies and has had to adapt to many new advancements and changes required to be within the top 1% of orthodontists in the nation.

"I can't believe that 50 years have passed since I opened that little practice in Auburn. There was no such thing as a computer and everything was done on paper charts and x-rays that were developed in a darkroom," said Dr. Molen. He continued, "The practice has grown into a very successful practice because the quality of end result is the most important thing we do - That 'Molen Smile.'"

Two of Dr. Molen's sons, Rick and Aaron Molen, decided to follow in their dad's footsteps and become orthodontists. Dr. Rick Molen and Dr. Aaron Molen along with their partner Dr. Chris Eitzen have continued to carry on the legacy of Dr. Bruce Molen with the same mission and vision that he had. In his own words he believed that the "Quality of end result is more important than profit. A satisfied patient is the reason for our practice." Dr. Molen recently added, "Fortunately, I don't need to pass this on because that is the standard that drives Molen Orthodontics."

As Molen Orthodontics celebrates its 50th year, the practice invites its patients and community members to recognize all they have achieved together over the last half–century and look forward to the many new smiles ahead with exciting events:

MOLEN'S 50 TH BIRTHDAY – March 18 th , 2022 – An evening celebration honoring Dr. Bruce Molen founding Molen Orthodontics 50 years ago.

SMILEFEST 2022 – Saturday, September 17th, 2022 – A large community carnival will take place at the Sumner Molen Orthodontics Office featuring local businesses, community partners, complimentary office tours and food, as well as live local music.

Please come visit any of their 3 offices for a complimentary consultation.

Auburn – 1110 Harvey Road, Auburn, WA 98002

Enumclaw – 1771 Farrelly Street, Enumclaw, WA 98022

Sumner – 16209 64th Street E, Sumner, WA 98390

For information about how Molen Orthodontics is celebrating all year long, please contact Nicole at [email protected] or call us at (253) 939-2552.

About Molen Orthodontics

With 50 years of experience, Molen Orthodontics has set the bar for progressive, non-surgical approaches in orthodontic treatment. Specializing in both teeth alignment and jaw correction, we have become the sought-after experts in creating the wide, signature Molen smile. We believe that everyone deserves the best care, so we offer 0% in-house financing, with flexible payment options to make treatment a reality for everyone. Ask around our community and you will hear the same thing time and time again, there is something special about Molen. If you want the best for yourself or your family, there is no better choice than Molen Orthodontics. www.molenorthodontics.com

