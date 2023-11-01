Molen Orthodontics Is Accepting Your Wrapped Candy for Cold Hard Cash!

Molen Orthodontics Announces 19th Annual Halloween Candy Buyback – November 1st from 2:30 to 6:30pm in their Auburn, Enumclaw and Sumner offices.

SUMNER, Wash., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again, when goblins, ghosts and ghouls take to the streets toting their buckets and pillowcases door-to-door, filling them with heaps of candy. To carry on the Holiday Tradition, Molen Orthodontics is hosting their 18th Annual Candy Buyback event to help make this Halloween safe and healthy for children of all ages. Molen Orthodontics is buying back candy from trick-or-treaters. Every year their team gathers together for this wonderful community service event.

On Tuesday, November 1st, between 2:30PM and 6:30PM, children can bring their wrapped Halloween candy to any of Molen Orthodontics' three office locations. In exchange Molen will pay them $2 per pound for their candy (10 lb maximum). An additional dollar will be paid to the kids that wear their Halloween costumes and an extra dollar to the kids that bring in 2 or more canned food items. Molen Orthodontics donates all of the candy and canned food items to local charitable organizations, military personnel overseas, local churches, outreach groups, and food banks.

In 2019, Molen Orthodontics collected over 3,250 pounds of Halloween candy and in 2020 collected over 5,800 canned food items. They are hoping for an even larger success this year.

Please come visit any of their 3 offices.

Auburn – 1110 Harvey Road Auburn, WA 98002

– 1110 Harvey Road 98002 Enumclaw – 1771 Farrelly Street Enumclaw, WA 98022

– 1771 Farrelly Street 98022 Sumner – 16209 64th Street E (Suite 101) Sumner, WA 98390

"Halloween is a fun holiday for kids of all ages," says Dr. Rick Molen. "But too much candy can contribute to tooth decay. And for people who wear braces, eating sticky or chewy candy can harm their braces and may lengthen their orthodontic treatment."

For more information on their Candy Buyback event, please contact Maya Frame - [email protected] or call them at (253) 939-2552.

About Molen Orthodontics

With almost 50 years of experience, Molen Orthodontics has set the bar for progressive, non-surgical approaches in Orthodontic treatment. Specializing in both teeth alignment and jaw correction, we have become the sought-after experts in creating the wide, signature Molen smile. We believe that everyone deserves the best care, so we offer 0% in-house financing, with flexible payment options to make treatment a reality for everyone. Ask around our community and you will hear the same thing time and time again, there is something special about Molen. If you want the best for yourself or your family, there is no better choice than Molen Orthodontics.

CONTACT:

Brianna Olague

(253) 939 2552

16209 64th St E #101

Sumner, WA 98390

[email protected]

SOURCE Molen Orthodontics