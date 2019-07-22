MoleSafe Opening Its Newest Skin Surveillance Program Center in New York City

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoleSafe USA, LLC, the provider of the SKIN SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM, "The World's most thorough skin surveillance program for the early detection of skin cancer, primarily melanoma," today announced that it will open its newest Skin Surveillance Program center at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center on 240 East 38th Street, New York, NY. The center is being established to meet the growing demand for MoleSafe's early skin cancer detection services in the greater New York City community. 1 in 5 Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetime*. Skin cancer such as melanoma can appear at any time in a person's life and the risk increases as you age. The good news is that if it's detected early, it's almost always treatable.

"MoleSafe works with New York City dermatologists and primary care physicians to make the MoleSafe Skin Surveillance Program available to the millions of patients that have been diagnosed with skin cancer or are at high risk of developing skin cancer. Early detection not only saves lives but will lower overall healthcare costs," says Kevin Sheridan, CEO MoleSafe. "Expanding our ability to screen more patients in New York City will allow us to also expand our support of the hundreds of dermatologists/physicians that refer their patients for the Skin Surveillance Program."

"At MoleSafe we pride ourselves on being an innovative, caring company that makes life-saving skin surveillance technology available to all those at risk of skin cancer. Our goal is to protect and improve their quality of life," says Dr. Mark D Kaufmann, Chief Medical Officer, MoleSafe USA. "There are over 1,250,000 individuals who have been diagnosed with Melanoma in the USA and millions who are considered high risk for Melanoma. Our world class SSP combines total body photography, with clinical and dermoscopic imaging of moles/lesions, allowing MoleSafe to more accurately distinguish between benign lesions, and those suspicious enough to warrant a biopsy. Most importantly, the evaluation is undertaken by a team of Board-Certified Dermatologists who are pigmented lesion experts."

MoleSafe began screening patients at the location effective June 17th, 2019.

MoleSafe is the leader in advanced skin screening diagnostic services through our exclusive Skin Surveillance Program (SSP). Combining the latest technology in total body photography, serial digital dermoscopic imaging (SDDI), and expert diagnosis by world renowned dermatologists, the SSP has the accuracy to reveal changes in a patient's skin to detect skin cancer at the earliest possible stage for fast, effective treatment. Patients can visit a skin care clinic in New York including a MoleSafe skin care clinic in Long Island, or a MoleSafe skin care clinic located in New Jersey. For more information about MoleSafe, please see www.molesafe.com.

* Source: https://www.aad.org/media/stats/conditions/skin-cancer

