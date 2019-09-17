MoleSafe Partners With Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery to Combat Skin Cancer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoleSafe USA, LLC, the provider of the Skin Surveillance Program, "The world's most thorough skin surveillance program for the early detection of skin cancer, primarily melanoma," today announced that it will partner with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS), one of the nation's leaders in high-quality dermatologic patient care. MoleSafe's first screening location in Florida will be located at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery's Windemere, Florida office.

"Many Florida residents have personal or family histories of skin cancer and many more are at high risk to develop skin cancer in their lifetime. We are pleased to be able to provide the Orlando community with access to the best technology available for the early detection of skin cancer by partnering with MoleSafe to open the first Skin Surveillance Program in Florida," stated Dr. Willian Steffes, Board Certified Dermatologist leading the program for Advanced Dermatology.

One in five people will get skin cancer in their lifetime. Skin cancer, such as melanoma, can appear at any time in a person's life and the risk increases as you age. The good news is that if it's detected early, it's almost always treatable. "MoleSafe has partnered with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery to make the MoleSafe Skin Surveillance Program available to the many patients in Florida that have been diagnosed with skin cancer or are at high risk of developing skin cancer. We are excited to work with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery to bring our early detection technology to the Orlando area. Early detection not only saves lives but will lower overall health care costs," says Kevin Sheridan, CEO MoleSafe. "Expanding our Skin Surveillance Program centers into Florida will allow us to make available the latest skin cancer detection technology to a large segment of the high-risk population."

"Our newest practice has an excellent health care team offering a full range of services," said Dr. Matt Leavitt, founder and Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ADCS. "Our mission is to provide easy access to high-quality dermatology services in a comfortable, patient-friendly setting, and we are proud to be part of the dynamic and growing Windermere-Winter Garden community. We are also excited to partner with MoleSafe and to harness their world-leading Skin Surveillance technology that provides the ability to access high-quality images of individual moles to identify change as early as possible, a new level of skin cancer detection. From this, we can detect potential problems earlier and treat patients more quickly and effectively."

"At MoleSafe, we pride ourselves on being an innovative, caring company that makes life-saving skin surveillance technology available to all those at risk of skin cancer. Our goal is to protect and improve their quality of life." says Dr. Mark D Kaufmann, Chief Medical Officer, MoleSafe USA. "There are over 1,250,000 individuals who have been diagnosed with melanoma in the USA and millions more who are considered high risk for melanoma. Our world-class Skin Surveillance Program combines total body photography with clinical and dermoscopic imaging of moles/lesions, allowing MoleSafe to more accurately distinguish between benign lesions and those suspicious enough to warrant a biopsy. Most importantly, the evaluation is undertaken by a team of Board-Certified Dermatologists who are pigmented lesion experts."

MoleSafe will begin screening patients at the new convenient ADCS location on 4020 Winter Garden Vineland Road, just south of State Road 429 (Daniel Webster Western Beltway). The new office is easily accessible to patients in nearby communities Skin Surveillance Program screenings will be available effective Sept. 23, 2019. To schedule a screening, contact MoleSafe at 1-877-665-3723.

