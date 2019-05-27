MoleSafe USA Announces 'Support Our Troops and Veterans' Skin Cancer Surveillance Program

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoleSafe USA, a skin check clinic in New York, New Jersey and Long Island, to provide its skin cancer screening and Surveillance Program to all U.S Military and Veterans at a discount in recognition of service and commitment.

MoleSafe USA, LLC, the provider of the SKIN SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM, "The World's most thorough skin surveillance program for the early detection of skin cancer , primarily melanoma," in alignment with Memorial Day 2019, announced today that it will offer a 15% discount to all current U.S Military Members and Veterans. "Current research shows that U.S Military members are at a much higher risk of developing skin cancer than the average U.S citizen", says Dr. Mark Kaufmann, Chief Medical Officer at MoleSafe. 1 in 5 people will get skin cancer in their lifetime. Skin cancer such as melanoma can appear at any time in a person's life and the risks increase as you age. The good news is that if it's detected early, it's almost always treatable.

"We are proud to say thank you and welcome home the many men and women that have served around the world to protect all of us. They knew the risks they faced in war zones, unfortunately for many of them there was an added, unseen risk that might not develop for years after they returned home," says Kevin Sheridan, CEO MoleSafe. "Many hours spent in the tropical sun during WWII, or more recently the blistering deserts of the Middle East, resulted in skin cancers years later. While it's too late to prevent the skin cancers from developing, they can be detected early providing the best opportunity for treatment."

Risks of Veterans in Developing Skin Cancer

Research done by K. Riemenschneider, J. Liu, and JG. Powers, shows, "A total of 9 studies describing skin cancer incidence in the US military were identified, with 4 studies specific to melanoma. The study findings reveal an increased risk for melanoma associated with service in the military or prisoner of war status. Service in tropical environments was associated with an increased incidence of both melanoma and nonmelanoma skin cancer among World War II soldiers. Two studies found that increased melanoma risk was also branch dependent, with the highest rates among the United States Air Force. Several of the reviewed studies implicated increased sun exposure during military service and lack of sufficient sun protection as the causes of higher rates of skin cancer among US military and veteran populations as compared with among the nonmilitary population in the United States." 1

"At MoleSafe , we pride ourselves on being an innovative, caring company that makes life-saving skin surveillance technology by providing full body skin exams throughout New York, New Jersey and Long Island, and making them available to all those at risk of skin cancer. Our goal is to protect and improve their quality of life," says Dr. Mark D Kaufmann, Chief Medical Officer, MoleSafe USA. "There are over 1,250,000 individuals who have been diagnosed with Melanoma in the USA and millions who are considered high risk for Melanoma. Our world class SSP combines total body photography, with clinical and dermoscopic imaging of moles/lesions, allowing MoleSafe to more accurately distinguish between benign lesions, and those suspicious enough to warrant a biopsy. Most importantly, the evaluation is undertaken by a team of Board-Certified Dermatologists who are pigmented lesion experts."

"At MoleSafe we work with dermatologists and primary care physicians to make the MoleSafe SSP available to the millions of patients that have been diagnosed with skin cancer or are at high risk of developing skin cancer. Early detection not only saves lives but will lower overall healthcare costs," remarks Kaufmann.

"We are proud to support the courageous men and women of the combined US forces who diligently protect and serve our great nation. We recognize the risks they face especially those placed into harsh environments that can accelerate the risks of skin cancer . We are humbled to offer our service to make sure that each and every member of the force can be tested for skin cancer by our program and treated accordingly by their practitioner, providing peace of mind for them and their families," concludes CEO, Kevin Sheridan.

Ref: 1 : J Am Acad Dermatol. 2018 Jun;78(6):1185-1192. doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2017.11.062. Epub 2017 Dec 30.

MoleSafe USA, a Skin Cancer and Mole Check Center

MoleSafe is the leader in advanced skin cancer screening diagnostic services through our exclusive Skin Surveillance Program (SSP). Combining the latest technology in total body photography, serial digital dermoscopic imaging (SDDI), and expert diagnosis by world renowned dermatologists, the SSP has the accuracy to reveal changes in a patient's skin to detect skin cancer at the earliest possible stage for fast, effective treatment. Patients canvisit a skin cancer check up in New York including a MoleSafe in Rhode Island, or a MoleSafe dermatologist skin check located in New Jersey. For more information about MoleSafe, please see www.molesafe.com .

