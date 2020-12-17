Molex Acquires Fiberguide Industries to Extend Optical Fiber Industry Leadership and Drive Delivery of Customized, Integrated Solutions

Molex acquisition of Fiberguide extends Polymicro business with broadest portfolio of specialty optical fiber products Tweet this

As a world leader in optical fiber arrays and cable assemblies, Fiberguide is uniquely positioned to help Molex address the stringent needs of medical applications, including high-power laser surgery, DNA sequencing and flow cytometry. Both Molex and Fiberguide bring extensive expertise in optical fibers, analytical probes and fully packaged assemblies to support increasing demands for minimally invasive medical procedures. Additionally, a complementary portfolio of design capabilities provides customer-centric solutions for industrial monitoring and sensing as well as datacom applications that require reliable performance in extremely harsh environments.

"Fiberguide contributes more than 40 years of technological innovation to Molex," said Devinder Saini, Ph.D., VP of Technology for Fiberguide. "We share similar cultures and are united in our focus to deliver the most powerful, vertically integrated fiber solutions available."

In addition to taking full advantage of the enhanced design prowess, intelligent digital supply chain and global manufacturing footprint, Molex will develop centers of optical fiber excellence in Phoenix and Caldwell to support new business opportunities from concept to production. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Polymicro was acquired by Molex in 2007. Today, Molex designs, develops and delivers Polymicro specialty optical fiber products and solutions for the medical, industrial and datacom industries.

