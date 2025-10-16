Molex Announces Agreement to Acquire Smiths Interconnect, Enhancing its Position in Aerospace and Defense

Smiths Interconnect provides mission-critical components to the $5B aerospace and defense sector, as well as semiconductor test, industrial and medical markets

Smiths Interconnect's leadership in providing innovative medical interconnect solutions complements Molex's position in the rapidly expanding medtech segment

Customers and partners to benefit from combined engineering expertise, expanded technology portfolio and enhanced global footprint

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a leading global electronics connectivity innovator, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Smiths Interconnect. Smiths Interconnect, a subsidiary of United Kingdom-based Smiths Group plc, is a leading provider of high-reliability connectivity products and solutions serving the aerospace and defense, medical, semiconductor test and industrial markets. Smiths will receive cash consideration for the transaction, subject to customary adjustments for working capital, cash and debt.

"Molex is excited to reinforce our commitment to the aerospace and defense market with the acquisition of Smiths Interconnect," said Joe Nelligan, CEO, Molex. "Smiths Interconnect has a highly complementary portfolio of advantaged solutions that strongly enhances the platform established by our acquisition of AirBorn last November. The combination of Molex's global scale, capabilities and financial stability with Smiths Interconnect's complementary technologies, products, customers and footprint will enable us to expand our aerospace and defense business and support customers in new and innovative ways."

Smiths Interconnect designs and manufactures technically differentiated electronic components, along with microwave, optical and radio frequency products and subsystems that connect, protect and control critical applications. Smiths Interconnect has 21 sales, R&D and manufacturing locations across 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Tunisia, India, China and Singapore.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. More information will be shared at that time. Jones Day is acting as Molex's legal advisor and Rothschild & Co is serving as Molex's exclusive financial advisor.

About Molex

Molex, a Koch company, is committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. As a global electronics leader with presence in more than 38 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

About Koch, Inc.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with annual revenues that have exceeded $125 billion. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in manufacturing, agriculture, pulp and paper, packaging, consumer products, building materials, glass, automotive components, refining, renewable energy, chemicals and polymers, electronics, software, network solutions, health care technology, engineered technology, project services, recycling, supply chain and logistics, commodities trading, real estate, and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested more than $168 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in more than 50 countries, Koch companies employ about 120,000 people worldwide, with nearly half of those in the United States. For more news and information, visit www.kochinc.com .

SOURCE Molex Incorporated