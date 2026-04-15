Molex Announces Agreement to Acquire Teramount Ltd. to Accelerate Scalable Co-Packaged Optics Adoption

Teramount's detachable, passive-alignment fiber-to-chip connectivity solutions for CPO enable faster data transfer rates for AI, cloud computing and 5G workloads

Combined engineering expertise focused on Co-Packaged Optics R&D encompasses Teramount's Israel-based design center

Acquisition builds on strong commercial relationship following Koch Disruptive Technologies' lead investment in Teramount's $50M Series A financing in 2025

LISLE, Ill., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today announced an agreement to acquire Teramount Ltd., an Israel-based developer of detachable fiber-to-chip connectivity solutions optimized for high-volume Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) and other silicon photonics applications. Teramount's TeraVERSE® platform, based on its universal photonic coupler and wafer-level self-aligning optics, provides a pragmatic, field-serviceable interface between optical fiber and silicon photonics chips and was recently announced as part of the Molex one-stop CPO solution at OFC 2026. TeraVERSE is an innovative, passively-aligned solution that enables faster data rates necessary to support AI adoption while consuming less energy to reduce power and cooling demands in hyperscale data centers.

"Teramount's TeraVERSE technology fills a crucial gap in the CPO stack, offering an advantaged and strategic complement to our optical solutions portfolio. With a practical, detachable fiber-to-chip interface we are afforded a foundational element to realize mainstream CPO adoption," said Aldo Lopez, president, Datacom Solutions, Molex. "Combining Teramount's IP and engineering talent with Molex's innovative portfolio, manufacturing scale, supply-chain expertise and systems know-how gives customers an integrated, high-volume path to deploy scalable CPO."

Teramount's passive, detachable coupling approach supports large assembly tolerances and semiconductor-grade wafer-level processes. Compared with active alignment methods, passive alignment is materially more scalable as CPO moves toward volume production. Molex will combine Teramount's IP and engineering expertise with its optical capability and global manufacturing scale to deliver industry-leading performance specifications and accelerate production of TeraVERSE.

"Harnessing Molex's global scale and system-level expertise with Teramount's innovation expertise and detachable, wafer-level coupling technology creates a real pathway for scalable, high-density CPO," said Hesham Taha, CEO and co-founder of Teramount. "Joining forces with Molex will enable us to accelerate delivery of a manufacturable, serviceable fiber-to-chip interface that meets the pressing needs of AI and hyperscale data centers."

The addition of TeraVERSE to Molex's comprehensive optical interconnect portfolio provides customers with greater support across their CPO and silicon photonics architectures. As a leader in high-speed communications interconnects, Molex is uniquely positioned to deliver industry-leading copper and optical solutions.

Teramount will remain a design and engineering center in Jerusalem supported by Molex's global optical capabilities. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Goldfarb Gross Seligman is acting as Molex's legal advisor, and Gornitzky & Co. is acting as Teramount's legal advisor.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated