Molex Breaks Ground on Expansion and Renovation of Company's Global Headquarters

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, held a groundbreaking ceremony and employee celebration on August 6, 2026, to mark the start of an expansion and renovation of its Lisle campus, the company's global headquarters.

CEO Joe Nelligan and other Molex employees break ground on the company's Lisle headquarters expansion, adding offices, labs and a 300-seat conference center with completion expected in December 2027.

The project, slated for completion in December 2027, includes a new conference center, an expanded cafeteria, renovations to existing campus buildings, and the integration of a newly acquired adjacent property. The conference center will seat more than 300 people and feature integrated livestreaming for global presentations and events, with flexible configurations for banquet-style or classroom functions for up to 120 attendees.

The Lisle campus is nearly 350,000 square feet currently, and this expansion is expected to add approximately 15,000 square feet. The new adjacent property will add 80,000 square feet of office and lab space, with capacity for approximately 300 to 400 additional employees once integrated.

"These major improvements to our headquarters campus will enhance the employee experience and are reflective of the collaboration, growth and innovation taking place at our company every day," said Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex. "Thank you to our team for your patience and support through the renovation and construction process."

This expansion is designed to further enhance the employee experience, support growth and create modern spaces for collaboration, innovation and customer engagement. Molex's state-of-the-art laboratories provide differentiated product validation integrated into the design process allowing engineers to iterate, simulate, prototype, validate and analyze failures, shortening development cycles while improving performance and reliability. Set on 60 wooded acres, the Molex corporate campus offers a comprehensive set of amenities including a fitness and wellness center, accommodation for outdoor activities with basketball and tennis/pickleball courts as well as 1.7 miles of walking trails winding through the property.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated