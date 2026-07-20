Molex Announces Long-Term Supply Agreement with Prysmian to Accelerate Support for Data Center Growth and AI-Driven Demand

Strategic alliance strengthens Molex foothold in AI-driven data center architectures, ensuring greater availability of fiber cable assembly solutions for data centers

Agreement accelerates capacity scaling in U.S. to support rapid customer buildouts and aggressive market growth

Deal delivers increased supply chain optionality and resilience through diversified sourcing for fiber connectivity deployments

LISLE, Ill., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today announced a long-term supply agreement with Prysmian, the world's largest cable solutions provider, to address the surging demand for fiber optic connectivity inside data centers. Fueled by rapid AI-driven data center expansions, Prysmian will supply optical cables to Molex for a period of up to 10 years, ensuring increased supply capacity for customers building and expanding next-generation digital infrastructures. This agreement will extend production of optical cables and fiber in plants across the U.S., including the glass preform stage, doubling Prysmian's domestic fiber capacity, and is expected to result in over 1,000 jobs created by Prysmian worldwide, including 600 jobs across U.S. manufacturing sites. This investment is a key part of Molex's U.S. expansion and represents one pillar of the company's broader global strategy to scale fiber cable supply.

"We're excited about this long-term agreement with Prysmian because it enables us to better support our mutual customers," said Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex. "For Molex, this represents a strategic expansion in the U.S., bringing increased capacity to support the growing demand for data center solutions with the quality and reliability our customers expect."

Increased access to expanded fiber-optic cable capacity helps hyperscalers and data center architects secure a reliable supply through Molex, supporting continuity as market conditions change. By pairing Molex's data center connectivity expertise with Prysmian's manufacturing scale and technology leadership, both organizations are uniquely positioned to help customers reduce risk, improve lead-time reliability and support long-term planning for critical deployments.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated