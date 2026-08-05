Molex Introduces MiniMix Hybrid Power and Signal Connectors to Accelerate Humanoid Robotics Mass-Production Scaling

Combines 15.0A power delivery and high-speed data communication in the industry's smallest hybrid connector for space-constrained robotic joints and actuators

Enables routing through openings as small as 5.65mm, requiring up to 50% less routing area than alternative options for greater design freedom and fewer failure points

Vertical and right-angle orientations optimize internal space utilization, minimize cable strain and accommodate diverse layout requirements

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today unveiled MiniMix Hybrid Power and Signal Connectors, a purpose-built interconnect platform designed to solve manufacturing and packaging challenges in next-generation humanoid robotics, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and advanced industrial automation systems. Combining 15.0A power and high-speed Ethernet communication within a single, ultra-compact interface, MiniMix streamlines installation in space-constrained joints, actuators and robotic mechanisms, reducing connector count, cabling complexity and assembly effort.

MiniMix Hybrid Power and Single Connectors combine 15A power and 1Gbps Ethernet in an ultra-compact 5.65mm size for space-constrained humanoid robot joints and actuators.

"Humanoid robot manufacturers are rapidly moving from prototype builds to commercial mass production, but traditional joint wiring methods create major manufacturing bottlenecks," said Brian Hauge, president and SVP, Consumer and Commercial Solutions, Molex. "MiniMix replaces tedious manual assembly with an integrated solution for power and signal transmission, freeing robotics designers to build sleeker, lighter and more responsive autonomous systems at scale."

Overcoming Manufacturing Obstacles



Integrating power and signal connectivity into increasingly compact joints, actuators and articulated mechanisms without sacrificing performance is a major hurdle for the robotics industry. Design engineers face severe space and assembly constraints in multi-axis articulated joints—such as wrists, elbows, knees, ankles and neck assemblies—where actuator motion systems must route high power and high-speed control data through extremely tight channels.

Traditional approaches using separate power and signal connectors are typically too bulky and heavy to fit in these confined spaces, forcing manufacturers to thread bare wires manually and hand-solder terminals during final assembly, which introduces potential failure points and slows production output.

The Molex MiniMix Hybrid Power and Signal Connectors resolve these manufacturing challenges by consolidating up to 15.0A power contacts and 1Gbps 1000BASE-T1 Ethernet communication into a single integrated interface. Featuring an ultra-compact 5.65mm routing profile, MiniMix is the industry's smallest hybrid connector, requiring up to 50% less routing area than alternative options. This enables pre-terminated cable assemblies to pass smoothly through narrow internal actuator channels, articulated limbs, robotic joints and end-effectors.

Offered in vertical and right-angle mating orientations, the Molex MiniMix Hybrid Power and Signal Connectors can accommodate diverse layout requirements while optimizing space utilization and reducing cable strain. Furthermore, its robust, vibration-resistant mechanical design withstands continuous motion and constant flexing, ensuring reliable electrical performance and long-term durability across repeated movement cycles.

Purpose-Built for Next-Gen Robots



The Molex MiniMix Hybrid Power and Signal Connectors offer wire-to-board connector and cable assembly solutions that are ideally suited for evolving robotic applications where space, weight and reliability are crucial. According to a 2026 supply chain analysis by McKinsey & Company, joint actuator systems represent 40% to 60% of a humanoid robot's total bill of materials (BOM), intensifying requirements to optimize sub-assembly space and eliminate manual cabling labor. As robots scale to include approximately 50 articulated joint actuators, integrated connectivity solutions like the Molex MiniMix Hybrid Power and Signal Connectors will play a pivotal role in facilitating plug-and-play assembly, reducing harness weight and minimizing potential failure points across next-generation humanoid robotic architectures.

Availability



Samples and functional evaluation assemblies of the Molex MiniMix Hybrid Power and Signal Connector family are available now for customer design-in and joint evaluation, with full commercial production scaling slated for late 2026.

Molex Connects Humanoid Robotic Systems



The MiniMix Hybrid Power and Signal Connectors are the latest Molex solution to meet the demands of next-gen robots, AMRs and advanced industrial automation systems. Molex delivers end-to-end connectivity across Humanoid Robotic Systems, from the high-density Mirror Mezz mezzanine connectors—the primary high-speed interface powering industry-standard AI compute platforms such as the NVIDIA Jetson Thor Module—to ultra-miniature Quad-Row board-to-board connectors and High-Speed FAKRA-Mini (HFM) Interconnect System for spatial vision, LiDAR and tactile sensor arrays. By pairing MiniMix connectors with high-current Mega-Fit Connectors and EXTreme Ten60 High-Power Connectors, Molex provides robotics OEMs with a complete, production-ready hardware foundation that bridges central AI processing, sensory perception and multi-axis mechanical motion.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated