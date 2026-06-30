Molex Delivers Next-Generation HSAutoLink G Automotive Ethernet Connector System to Address Rising ADAS/Compute Demands and Zonal Architectures

Delivers differential (STP/UTP) multi-gig automotive Ethernet performance up to 25Gbps, supporting ADAS, LiDAR, zonal architectures and central compute modules

Enhances system integration and supply chain flexibility with USCAR-compatible design, leveraging legacy of 700M+ HSAutoLink connectors and cables delivered since 2008

Tackles industry pain points with terminal anti-stub feature to improve mating quality and reversible housing shroud for added packaging and routing flexibility

LISLE, Ill., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announces the expansion of its proven, field-tested HSAutoLink Interconnect portfolio, which has delivered more than 700 million connectors to the automotive industry since 2008. The new Molex HSAutoLink G Connector System provides multi-gig Ethernet connections of up to 25Gbps in a compact, USCAR-compatible interface, making it ideally suited to address escalating bandwidth demands driven by Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), radar, LiDAR, zonal architecture, immersive displays and central compute modules.

The HSAutoLink G Connector System from Molex delivers USCAR-compatible, multi-gig automotive Ethernet performance up to 25 Gbps for ADAS, LiDAR and zonal architectures.

"As the automotive industry transitions to Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), automakers must overcome major performance bottlenecks while ensuring the highest levels of reliable connectivity," said Min Kong, regional general manager, Connected Mobility Systems (CMS), Molex. "The HSAutoLink family has been a trusted backbone for vehicle architectures for nearly two decades. Building on that legacy, the new HSAutoLink G system gives OEMs a field-proven upgrade path, improving supply chain flexibility and resiliency for faster time to market."

Design Flexibility and Rugged Reliability

Engineered to fit within existing USCAR Ethernet interfaces, the Molex HSAutoLink G Connector System enables flexible, future-proof product designs that reduce space and weight in compact modules while streamlining system integration and upgrades. Advanced Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding and controlled differential impedance preserve signal integrity for high-speed communications in dense environments, helping prevent signal failures, validation delays and costly design changes.

In addition, this latest offering in the Molex HSAutoLink family features an anti-stubbing design that protects the contacts during the mating process, reducing the risk of mis-mating. In keeping with this focus on rigorous automotive validation, Molex also has added multiple, uniform ground-contact points to enhance EMI suppression for heightened performance reliability.

Increased Supply Chain Optionality

The new Molex HSAutoLink G family, including terminals, connectors, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) headers and cables, provides automotive OEMs and tier-one suppliers with true sourcing optionality through full adherence to industry-standard USCAR footprints. This standardized compatibility is backed by Molex's global manufacturing footprint and robust engineering support, reinforced by extensive, real-world simulations and reliability tests to optimize performance under the harshest conditions.

Advancing Innovation

Molex delivers highly qualified alternate connector sources, which are critical for fast-moving, high-volume markets in China, and gaining traction across other global sectors where the shift to 25G automotive Ethernet is gaining momentum. The growing uptick underscores Molex's broader commitment to simplifying complex vehicle electronic architectures, pairing high-speed automotive communication protocol solutions, like HSAutoLink G and Molex HFM, with advanced innovations, such as the Molex MX-DaSH Connector System, to seamlessly integrate power, signal, and ultra-high-speed data transfer within a unified, space-saving architecture.

Leveraging a Legacy of Excellence in Automotive Connectivity

The Molex HSAutoLink family has long been a benchmark for rugged, high-speed automotive connectivity, with HSAutoLink, HSAutoLink II, HSAutoLink C and now HSAutoLink G. By elevating the family's proven pedigree to support Ethernet connections up to 25Gbps thresholds, Molex extends under-the-hood validation to meet the high-bandwidth demands of tomorrow's SDVs and autonomous mobility platforms. HSAutoLink G product samples are becoming available to help customers kickstart early qualification and design-in testing.

Automotive Product Showcase at Electronica China 2026 (Booth W1.301)

The new Molex HSAutoLink G system will be on display at Electronica China, along with the company's broader automotive connectivity product portfolio, including:

Electrification solutions to support transitions to Electrified Vehicles (EVs) and next-gen architectures, such as the CMC/CMX connector system and MX150 connectivity solutions, to support evolving electric drive, power control and 48V architectures

Battery pack connectivity solutions, such as DuraClik wire-to-board connector solutions for compact, high-vibration and high-temperature automotive applications and Flexi-Latch+ connector solutions to support compact, lightweight automotive power and battery system architectures

Light connectivity solutions, such as Micro-Lock Plus connector solutions for compact automotive applications requiring durable mechanical and electrical performance, as well as Nano-Fit connector solutions for reliable power delivery, electrical integrity and flexible system integration across evolving vehicle architectures.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated