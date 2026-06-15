Molex Expands Award-Winning AirBorn SInergy Modular High-Speed Hybrid Connectors with New High-Power Modules for All-in-One Connectivity

Ability to mix-and-match high-power, high-speed data and RF contacts meets multiple demands of high-performance systems and space-constrained device challenges

Versatile and configurable modules address aerospace, defense and space requirements for durability and signal strength in extreme environments

Hybrid connector framework streamlines system integration, design and qualification to reduce supply chain complexity and accelerate time to market

LISLE, Ill., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announces a significant expansion of its award-winning AirBorn SInergy Modular High-Speed Hybrid Connectors. The introduction of new heavy-duty, high-power contacts supports up to 25.0A power delivery within a standard module bay, which represents a 12.5x increase in power capacity for handling increased electrical loads while preserving critical space in compact system designs optimized for harsh environments where failure is not an option.

AirBorn SInergy Modular High-Speed Hybrid Connectors from Molex now offer 25.0A power modules alongside high-speed data and RF contacts for compact, mission-critical aerospace and defense designs.

"The rapid evolution of next-generation aerospace and defense systems requires an exponential leap in power delivery," said Billy Rhea, group product director, Aerospace and Defense Solutions, Molex. "This latest extension of the proven AirBorn SInergy platform offers our customers accelerated design capabilities by enabling them to mix-and-match high-power, high-speed data and RF contacts for an all-in-one connectivity solution."

Unmatched Configuration Flexibility and Versatility

With the new AirBorn SInergy power modules, design engineers can more easily address the massive scaling needed to support power-hungry applications, including aircraft launch systems, advanced radar, avionics, satellites and combat vehicles. Combined with high-density signal contacts supporting up to 25Gbps data rates and RF contacts supporting up to 40 GHz, the AirBorn SInergy Modular High-Speed Hybrid Connectors are ideally suited for space-constrained, geometrically challenging designs.

Up to five interchangeable connector bays can be configured with different contact types, in any combination of signal, power and RF modules to support specific application requirements. Unlike other hybrid offerings with fixed layouts, SInergy provides true position-by-position configuration flexibility, enabling engineers to place the exact contact type precisely where it is needed. The platform's small form factor—one-bay connectors are roughly the size of a U.S. quarter—and versatile mounting options optimize mechanical alignment and mating security.

Streamlined Integration and Supply Chain Efficiency

Historically, design engineers tackling dense and challenging Printed Circuit Board (PCB) geometries had to source, layout and qualify three or four disparate connectors from different vendors. In contrast, the AirBorn SInergy Modular High-Speed Hybrid Connectors substitute single-function connectors with an integrated, customizable platform that reduces bill of materials (BOM), supply chain complexity and arduous qualification processes for accelerated time to market.

Building on a legacy of innovation established by the AirBorn M Series MIL-DTL-83513 Micro-D Connectors and AirBorn N Series MIL-DTL-32139 Nano-D Connectors, the SInergy portfolio is designed to withstand extreme temperature, vibration, shock and moisture. The modules meet MIL-DTL-83513 specifications for rugged and reliable performance. Additionally, the new power contacts have been engineered to the MIL-DTL-39029 contact crimp standard to support up to 25.0A, simplifying design and power delivery. Engineered for elevated thermal proficiency, the new SInergy 25.0A power module is rated at a strict 30°C temperature rise (T-Rise) baseline over ambient. Backed by de-rating test data, this performance supports highly specialized space applications where heat dissipation is severely constrained.

Addressing ever-increasing power needs was ranked first by more than half (52%) of the engineers surveyed for Molex's report on The State of Design Engineering in Aerospace and Defense. Additionally, the top four technology innovations prioritized by survey participants are power distribution and onboard power management, along with high-speed data transfer, electronic defense, and advanced sensing and sensory processing.

The development of the high-power extension to the SInergy portfolio reflects a focused voice-of-the-customer approach, which involved collaborating with customers to determine exact specifications and preferences for modular solutions capable of supporting signal, power or RF. The newly expanded AirBorn SInergy Modular High-Speed Hybrid Connectors represent the latest culmination of working in partnership with global OEMs, prime contractors and Tier 1/sub-system suppliers in the aerospace and defense industry.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated