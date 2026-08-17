Molex Invests in CAEPlus to Advance Thermal Management with Active Liquid Cooling Solutions for AI Data Centers

Strategic investment drives continued innovation in active liquid cooling for next-generation AI data centers and high-performance computing applications

Collaboration accelerates development and validation of proprietary active cooling platform to enhance heat transfer in liquid-cooled systems

Seed funding supports long-term product roadmap and commercialization while optimizing Molex's thermal management strategy

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, today announced a strategic investment in CAEPlus, Inc., an early-stage company focused on the development of active liquid cooling technology designed to help data centers manage increasing heat loads driven by AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads. This investment advances Molex's Data Center Thermal Management strategy by accelerating the innovation of CAEPlus' BoundaryCool™ platform, a compact, active cooling architecture that addresses next gen GPU/ASIC thermal challenges.

Molex's strategic investment in CAEPlus accelerates the BoundaryCool active liquid cooling platform to deliver higher heat‑removal performance for next‑generation AI and HPC data centers.

"Advanced thermal management is becoming a critical enabler for the next wave of compute performance," said Jairo Guerrero, VP and GM, Copper Solutions Business, Molex. "Our strategic investment in CAEPlus reflects Molex's commitment to supporting innovations in liquid cooling while working with emerging technology leaders to help customers address rapidly evolving AI and compute-intensive data center requirements."

The strategic collaboration will support continued advancements across the BoundaryCool platform, engineered to deliver significantly higher heat transfer performance and greater reductions in CPU/GPU/TPU chip temperatures compared to passive cold plate solutions while remaining compatible with legacy data center architectures.

"CAEPlus was founded to address the rapid pace of change in data center cooling requirements by enabling an entirely new class of active liquid cooling solutions," said Milad Bashirzadeh, founder and CEO, CAEPlus, Inc. "In addition to its investment, Molex brings deep engineering expertise and a strong track record of helping scale innovative technologies. We are excited to work together in advancing our proprietary cooling technology and meet unrelenting industry requirements for higher levels of performance and efficiency."

The addition of CAEPlus technology to Molex's comprehensive thermal management portfolio offers data center customers a broader range of solutions engineered to address the most demanding computing requirements. As part of the agreement, Molex retains exclusive licensing to apply CAEPlus technology to the Molex portfolio of pluggable I/O solutions. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated