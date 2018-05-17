Molex Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Catalog Distributor of the Year for Second Straight Year

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded Molex's E-Catalog Distributor of the Year Award for the second year running at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by the Molex management team and given to the Digi-Key management team.

Molex Presents Digi-Key with E-Catalog Distributor of the Year Award

Molex is a leading global supplier of electronic interconnects and is focused on designing and developing innovative solutions critical to products that touch virtually every walk of life. Their portfolio is among the world's largest with over 100,000 products.

Molex's broad line of products including everything from electrical and fiber optic interconnect solutions to switches and application tooling is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Molex products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

