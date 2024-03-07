Moligo Technologies Appoints John Kuijpers as Chief Business Officer

Kuijpers comes with successful track record growing sales of new technologies, as Moligo accelerates commercial expansion

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moligo Technologies AB, a company enabling the development of safer and more accessible gene-based technologies and therapies with enzymatically produced, single-stranded, ultra-pure, industrial scale DNA, announced today that it has appointed life sciences industry veteran John Kuijpers as Chief Business Officer to accelerate the company's sales and business development activities. Kuijpers brings to Moligo decades of global sales experience at leading life sciences firms, including LGC Biosearch Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, and Illumina. During his career, Kuijpers has built and expanded international sales and marketing teams responsible for generating significant growth.

"Moligo's cell-free, enzymatic DNA synthesis technology produces long, ultra-pure single-stranded DNA at industrial scale, enabling our biopharma partners to develop gene-based therapies and technologies that are safe, effective, and affordable for everyone," said Moligo CEO Cosimo Ducani. "John's experience building and growing global teams responsible for deploying groundbreaking technologies is ideally suited to Moligo as we transition from early commercial adoption to commercial expansion across the globe."

Before joining Moligo, Kuijpers was Commercial Director for Human Health at LGC Biosearch Technologies, where he built sales teams across the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Israel that consistently generated double-digit sales growth of molecular diagnostics products. Kuijpers managed European sales and distribution for Pacific Biosciences, and prior to that role, he held sales positions of increasing responsibility for more than five years at Illumina.

"I am incredibly excited to join Moligo as it moves toward rapid commercial expansion," said Kuijpers. "With a highly differentiated technology capable of producing ultrapure single-stranded DNA up to 10,000 bases long, Moligo is well positioned to meet the growing demand for superior DNA at industrial scale that will make cell and gene therapies accessible, and advance new gene editing technologies. With customizable, multi-functional DNA, Moligo also has tremendous potential to grow its co-development business for new biotherapeutics and to enable new applications in many industries, from synthetic biology to agriculture."

About Moligo Technologies

Moligo Technologies produces long, ultrapure, single-stranded, complex DNA at industrial scale using a proprietary enzymatic synthesis process to overcome the challenges of chemical methods. The company's patented PCR-free "injection-molding" platform can be scaled to produce kilograms of DNA, enough material to enable any cell- or gene-based therapy to go from the lab through clinical trials. With a specialty in complex, ultrapure single-stranded DNA 100 percent sequence-verified and more than 10,000 bases long - and at scalable volume - Moligo helps companies take safer, more effective, and affordable gene-based therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics over the finish line and to the patients. Moligo was founded in 2019 and is privately held.

