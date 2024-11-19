Molina Healthcare and California Medical Association's Physician Services Organization launch initiative to enhance Medi-Cal in the Inland Empire

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molina Healthcare of California (Molina) and the California Medical Association's Physician Services Organization (CMA PSO) today announced the launch of a quality improvement project to improve Medi-Cal healthcare in the Inland Empire, including San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The innovative partnership aims to tackle critical healthcare challenges, empowering physicians to provide better care for vulnerable populations and drive lasting improvements in the Medi-Cal system. The initiative aligns with the State of California's goals for Medi-Cal transformation.

"We are excited to collaborate on advancing DHCS's Bold Goals to improve care for Medi-Cal patients in the Inland Empire," said Abbie Totten, Plan President at Molina Healthcare of California. "This project is a crucial step toward closing gaps in access and quality, ensuring patients receive the care they deserve."

Over the next two years, the project will provide Inland Empire's Medi-Cal providers with comprehensive support, including personalized coaching, tailored trainings, and data-driven tools to enhance care delivery. The initiative will empower providers to improve care in four key quality areas (women's & maternity health; behavioral health; chronic disease; and child & adolescent preventive health), utilizing resources and programs from both partners. The initiative will be driven by provider feedback, ensuring its deployment not only aligns with the State's goals, but is sustainable – better serving Medi-Cal patients on a long-term basis.

"We are proud to partner with Molina, a Medi-Cal plan that is willing to provide safety net physicians with the resources they need to sustainably meet the State's goals to provide high-quality, accessible Medi-Cal care," said CMA Physician Services Organization's CEO David Ford.

The quality improvement project seeks to demonstrate a scalable approach to quality enhancement, creating a partnership between plans and providers that sets a model for other regions for Medi-Cal and beyond.

