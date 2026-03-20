Molina Healthcare Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Molina Healthcare, Inc. - MOH

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Molina Healthcare, Inc. ("Molina" or the "Company") (NYSE: MOH).

On July 23, 2025, the Company reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and cut its full-year 2025 earnings guidance, disclosing that "GAAP net income was $4.75 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8% year over year" and that it "now expects its full year 2025 adjusted earnings to be no less than $19.00 per diluted share," a 13.6% cut to guidance of earnings per share at the midpoint, from the cut to guidance announced less than two weeks earlier. The Company also cut its guidance for its full year 2025 GAAP net income 27% to $912 million. The Company attributed its results to a "challenging medical cost trend environment," including "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Molina's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Molina shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-moh/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC