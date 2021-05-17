Mollenhour Gross, LLC Announces New Subsidiary CEO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mollenhour Gross, LLC (MG) announced today that Dusty Holcomb has been hired as the new CEO of its subsidiary, Red Stag Fulfillment, LLC (RSF). Mr. Holcomb is moving to Knoxville, TN from Charlotte, NC following an executive search that MG commenced in February 2021.

"This search was exhaustive and involved the evaluation of over 400 candidates from all over the globe, some from the biggest and most respected brands in the world," said MG co-CEO, Jordan Mollenhour. "As a decentralized holding company, we must know that we can trust the integrity and judgment of the person we install in this role – they will be calling the shots. We believe that Dusty has the intelligence, character, passion for leadership and culture, curiosity, humility, and wisdom to lead Red Stag well."

Eric McCollom has served as RSF's top executive since 2013 and will now assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. No service disruptions are expected following this transition.

"Red Stag has been growing quickly for the last several years and we are very grateful to Eric and his team, who have built something remarkable," added MG co-CEO, Dustin Gross. "We are excited for Dusty to join the team and we look forward to seeing where they take the enterprise in the future."

About Red Stag Fulfillment, LLC

Red Stag Fulfillment, LLC, founded in 2013, is an ecommerce order fulfillment provider headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. The firm serves clients in a wide variety of industries from its facilities in Knoxville and Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit https://redstagfulfillment.com/.

About Mollenhour Gross, LLC

Established in 2004, Mollenhour Gross is a private holding company with permanent capital based in Knoxville, TN. Its decentralized and autonomous portfolio companies are engaged in a variety of industries, including online retail, hospitality, e-commerce order fulfillment, real estate, software, aerospace parts, and more. For more information, visit https://www.mollenhourgross.com/

