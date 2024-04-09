MOLLI Surgical Unveils OncoPen, a New Surgical Tool for Empowering Precision and Confidence in the Operating Room

MOLLI Surgical launches OncoPen, elevating precision surgery for breast cancer

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOLLI Surgical continues to push the boundaries of surgical care with the launch of OncoPen™, a minimally invasive surgical tool designed to empower surgeons and improve outcomes for patients affected with breast cancer. The sleek, pen-like wand seamlessly integrates with the award-winning MOLLI® 2 System, offering sophisticated tools for precisely targeting and removing cancerous lesions.

OncoPen represents a significant leap forward in minimally invasive breast surgery. This unique wand offers surgeons unparalleled directional 3D guidance. Unlike traditional techniques, it eliminates the need for wires, providing increased scheduling flexibility for surgeons and a better patient experience. The procedure involves pre-surgical placement of a tiny MOLLI® Marker near the tumor. During surgery, the surgeon is directed using real-time 3D guidance on the MOLLI® Tablet to the precise location of the lesion. This precision allows for targeted lesion removal, smaller surgical incisions, conserving healthy tissue, and potentially improved cosmesis.

Dr. Jaime Alberty, Director of The Comprehensive Breast Center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, shares enthusiastic insights into the impact of MOLLI Surgical's innovations in breast cancer surgery, stating, "The OncoPen is truly exciting. The pen-like design complements our workflow seamlessly, further enhancing the capabilities of the MOLLI 2 System. This combination boosts my confidence in our ability to tackle cancer with unmatched precision. It's not just about technology; these tools empower us to deliver effective and compassionate care."

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer necessitates advancements in minimally invasive and patient-centric surgical techniques. OncoPen, designed for use with the MOLLI 2 System's advanced navigation capabilities, addresses this critical need.

"At MOLLI Surgical, our relentless focus is on the patient, placing their well-being at the core of all our efforts," said Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical. "We've dedicated ourselves to solving real clinical challenges, driven by a commitment to making a tangible difference in patient care. We're profoundly grateful for the opportunity to improve the patient experience and continue to advance the field of surgical oncology with our innovations."

Louise Temerty, breast cancer survivor and board member of MOLLI Surgical, adds a personal perspective to the company's mission stating, "From the beginning, enhancing the patient experience with innovative surgical tools has been our guiding star. The OncoPen exemplifies this, leaving no scar behind – a symbol of our dedication to not just physical recovery, but emotional well-being too."

OncoPen marks a significant advancement in MOLLI Surgical's commitment to improving surgical accuracy while ensuring procedures are less invasive and enhance the patient experience.

With the OncoPen currently available, MOLLI Surgical is set to significantly impact how cancer surgeries are performed. To learn more and access visuals of the MOLLI OncoPen, please visit our press kit.

About MOLLI Surgical:

MOLLI Surgical started with one patient, who asked if there was a way to make her breast cancer journey better. Her voice led to the creation of our flagship wire and radiation-free technologies — MOLLI® 2 and MOLLI re.markable™. Our innovations are intended to replace outdated procedures to mark lesions for surgical removal through greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are obsessed with every detail of our design process to ensure surgeons and radiologists have the best possible tools to support an improved patient experience.

MOLLI® has been recognized by TIME as one of 2022's "Best Inventions" in the Medical Care category and named to Fast Company's list of "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technological breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. We are proud to build the advanced solutions that patients and physicians prefer. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

