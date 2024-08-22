Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation continues to fight skin cancer with their national outreach to firefighters

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Running into burning buildings and battling raging fires aren't the only risk for firefighters. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, firefighters between the ages of 30 and 49 have a 62% greater risk of melanoma and up to a 30% increased risk of other skin cancers than the general population.

Four years ago, Mollie's Fund initiated a program with the FDNY (the largest municipal fire department in the U.S.) Fire Academy to bring skin cancer awareness to incoming and incumbent firefighters. Dr. Elizabeth Hale, M.D., NYU Associate Professor of Dermatology, created a video about skin cancer and the necessity of prevention. This presentation was incorporated into a learning module which became part of the curriculum and then accessible on social media. Sunscreen dispensers were donated to the academy as a reminder that sunscreen prevents skin cancer. Special posters designed specifically for the FDNY reiterated the importance of skin cancer prevention with helpful strategies, and these were sent to fire stations in all the boroughs.

Using this program as a model, the firefighter training communities in Warrensburg, Missouri and Fairfax, Virginia joined Mollie's Fund's national firefighter skin cancer awareness initiative. Division Chief Matt Soer commented, "Firefighters have been educated on the risks of smoke exposure as a known carcinogen…Too often we forget about the need to protect our skin from exposure as well. This program draws attention to easy ways we can protect ourselves from unnecessary exposure so we can continue to serve our citizens,". Dr. Donald Stewart, Medical Director of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, which is one of the legacy departments engaged with the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Wellness Fitness Initiative (WFI), explained, "...skin cancer is the MOST common cancer in the U.S…it has impacted our personnel. Using sunscreen is not just about preventing sunburn; it's a critical aspect of protecting your skin from long-term damage.."

By promoting its free program through firefighter training facilities, Mollie's Fund is connecting new firefighters with the mission of changing behaviors to prevent skin cancer. Since the online program is available through the firefighters' community website, the opportunity for educating current firefighters is ongoing. Jack Biggane, Mollie's Fund President, estimates that this firefighter skin cancer awareness program has educated thousands. "We look forward to supporting more firefighter training programs in our efforts to prevent skin cancer in this community."

The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation was founded in 2000, after 20 year-old Mollie died from melanoma, the most serious skin cancer. The mission of Mollie's Fund is to increase awareness for melanoma prevention, provide information and services on skin cancer detection, and support melanoma patients through education of the latest treatments.

Media contact: John Biggane, [email protected]

SOURCE Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation