Mollie Spilman Joins ArcSpan's Advisory Board to Propel Global Publisher Success Through Advanced AI-powered Audience Monetization Solutions

Nov 12, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcSpan Technologies, a leader in audience monetization for global publishers, proudly announces that Mollie Spilman, a widely respected leader in advertising technology, has joined the company's Advisory Board. As ArcSpan's Audience Monetization System (AMS) continues to set new standards in AI-powered contextual and behavioral solutions, Spilman's deep industry experience will further accelerate ArcSpan's expansion and impact across North America, EMEA, and APAC markets.

Mollie Spilman
Spilman brings a distinguished career in audience data enrichment, activation, and performance measurement. Her previous roles include Chief Revenue Officer at Oracle Advertising, Chief Operating Officer at Criteo, and Chief Marketing Officer at Yahoo!, showcasing her expertise in driving revenue and innovation within advertising technology. Her strategic insights and hands-on experience will be invaluable in guiding ArcSpan's mission to empower publishers with next-generation data solutions that maximize audience signals and revenue potential.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mollie to ArcSpan's Advisory Board," said Art Muldoon, Co-founder and CEO of ArcSpan. "As a visionary industry leader with a wealth of experience in digital business transformation, Mollie's expertise will be instrumental in elevating customer success. Her insights will support our efforts to boost targeted advertising sales and ROI for publishers globally."

"I am honored and excited to join the Advisory Board and work alongside a talented and experienced group of executives to continue ArcSpan's momentum," said Mollie Spilman. "In a short amount of time, ArcSpan's focus on processing and converting first-party data signals to generate advertising value through a turnkey platform has surpassed many existing solutions in helping publishers grow audience monetization. There's so much more on the horizon that will keep ArcSpan at the forefront of our rapidly evolving industry."

With Spilman's appointment, ArcSpan strengthens its commitment to transforming the publisher ecosystem through AI-powered solutions that elevate audience value, enabling publishers worldwide to capture more revenue in a complex, evolving media landscape.

About ArcSpan Technologies

ArcSpan Technologies is a premier audience monetization company enabling publishers globally to maximize the revenue potential of their first-party data. Powered by advanced AI, ArcSpan's Audience Monetization System (AMS) builds stronger data signals and incorporates comprehensive programmatic analytics that drive superior sales results. This next-generation data management platform (DMP) offers a comprehensive, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution for publishers, designed to efficiently process, manage, model, and activate data to optimize audience monetization and return on investment.

Founded by digital industry veterans from Accordant Media, Dentsu, NewsCorp, Adobe, and Beeswax, ArcSpan is committed to championing consumer data privacy and promoting industry transparency. The company is headquartered in New York City, with an office in London, and can be found online at www.arcspan.com.

