Mollie's Fund Partners with Melanoma Research Alliance to Promote Nursing Initiative

Working together to save lives from skin cancer, the Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) and the Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation (Mollie's Fund) are collaborating to promote skin cancer prevention and education through the nursing community. "We're excited to partner with Mollie's Fund to promote this important initiative that will save lives from skin cancer," announced MRA's CEO Marc Hurlbert, PhD. Victoria Siegel, EdD, RN, CNS, Mollie's Fund Advisory Board Member and Professor of Nursing at Molloy University, developed the addendum to the electronic health record (EHR) form that promotes skin cancer prevention and education. "When patients are admitted to a hospital, nurses are already doing a full skin assessment, looking for pressure ulcers, bruises, rashes, and other skin conditions. This update is a natural extension of that assessment," she explained. The hospitals of the Catholic Health System of Long Island and Stony Brook University Hospital have adopted this initiative.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Dr. Hurlbert hosted a webinar (www.curemelanoma.org/MBMFwebinar) with Dr. Siegel and Jack and Maggie Biggane to further discuss this outreach. Jack summed it up, "We in the melanoma community are dedicated to moving this initiative forward. It has the unbelievable potential to screen and educate thousands through our hospital nurses, which will result in fewer skin cancer diagnoses."

About the Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation

Mollie's Fund's mission is to promote melanoma and skin cancer prevention through public education and awareness. www.molliesfund.org

Dr. Siegel's research can be found at https://works.bepress.com/victoria-siegel/13/.

About the Melanoma Research Alliance

MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the world's most promising science and research. MRA stands as the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research with over $160 million in funding to date. www.curemelanoma.org

