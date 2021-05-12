Molluscicides Market worth $909 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Molluscicides Market by Type (Chemical [Metaldehyde, Methiocarb, Ferric Phosphate] And Biological Molluscicides), Application (Agricultural and Non-Agricultural), Form (Pellets, and Liquid & Gel), and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Molluscicides Market is estimated to be USD 711 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 909 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The high commercial losses incurred due to snail attacks on horticulture crops have increased the usage of molluscicides for these crops. Further, the golden apple snail (GAS) is among the growing species of snails that attack rice crops in Asian countries such as China and Japan. For this reason, the demand for biological molluscicides is increasing significantly across all regions.

The agricultural segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the molluscicides market, by application, in 2020.

On the basis of application, the agricultural segment is estimated to hold the larger share of the molluscicides market in 2020. The agricultural application of molluscicides includes cereals & grains; fruits & vegetables; and oilseeds & pulses, while the non-agricultural application includes residential and commercial uses. The applicability of molluscicides is mainly limited to low-lying crops that are susceptible to attacks by snails and slugs that travel through water bodies.

The chemical molluscicides segment is estimated to hold the larger share in 2020, by type.

On the basis of type, the chemical molluscicides segment dominated the global molluscicides market in 2020. Metaldehyde and methiocarb are the main active ingredients used in chemical molluscicides. For many decades, chemical molluscicides have been widely used in the market. However, the US EPA restricts the use of metaldehyde as a pesticide due to its negative impact on the environment and on the health of animals and humans.

North America is estimated to dominate the molluscicides market in 2020.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for molluscicides in 2020. The high production of corn, oilseeds, and horticulture crops in the region is the major driver for the molluscicides market. Bulk production of these crops creates the need for molluscicides to control insects, pests, and weeds for better and efficient production. The key players in the US market include AMVAC Chemical Corporation (US) and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (US). To gain market share, these companies are adopting strategies such as innovative product developments, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions of existing facilities.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Lonza Group (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), American Vanguard Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Adama Agricultural Solutions (Israel), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), De Sangosse (UK), Doff Portland (UK), Certis Europe (Netherlands), PI Industries (India), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Animal Control Technologies Ltd (Australia), Agro-Unitek (China), Impex Europa S.L.(Spain), Industriachimca (Italy), Garden Safe (US), Nufarm (Australia)and Neudorff GmbH (Germany).

