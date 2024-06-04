Molly Baz Makes History As First Pregnant Woman On A Cereal Box

"Special K has always designed food around people. This is why we want these Special K boxes - front and back - to be a celebration of everything that makes people unique," said Sadie Garcia Senior Director of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. "We are thrilled to be teaming up with Molly for this initiative as someone who embraces being true to yourself. Together, our goal is to deepen that pride and highlight that everyone's journey to motherhood looks different, but each path is special in its own way."

"If you know me, you know I am a freak for cereal. Cereal got me through pregnancy in a very real way," said Molly Baz. "And as a diehard Special K girlie, and longtime customer, it is an honor to be given the opportunity to design my own Special K box alongside my husband. I'm thrilled to use this moment as a billboard and platform where we can celebrate the mind-blowing miracle of pregnancy and motherhood that is happening around us all and is nothing short of a dream come true."

In celebration of the partnership, Special K is donating $25,000 to United Way and its work for stronger, healthier communities. We are inspired by their efforts, especially in support of women and girls, and this donation will support the Women United program dedicated to creating a world of opportunity for everyone.

For a limited time while supplies last, fans can buy Special K's special-edition cereal boxes featuring Molly Baz, which are available for purchase on www.kelloggstore.com/Molly-Baz, or by clicking the link in Special K's bio on Instagram and TikTok @specialkus.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

About United Way Worldwide

United Way mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. True to our founding spirit, whenever there is a need in our communities, United Way is there. We bring a comprehensive approach to every challenge, actively listening and responding to local needs. Our reach across tens of thousands of communities means we can share innovations and scale impact to improve lives around the world. From strengthening local resilience to advancing health, youth opportunity, and financial security, we're working towards a future where every person in every community can reach their full potential. United Way is working in 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories to make life better. To learn more, visit www.unitedway.org.

CONTACT: Sadie Garcia, [email protected]

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co