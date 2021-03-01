Molly Fitzpatrick Rejoins The Halifax Group as Vice President

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has hired Molly Fitzpatrick as a Vice President and member of the firm's senior deal team. Ms. Fitzpatrick will help to identify and evaluate investment opportunities, monitor portfolio companies, and execute transactions.

Ms. Fitzpatrick joined Halifax in 2011 as an Associate after working in investment banking for three years. After earning her M.B.A. at Harvard Business School in 2015, she returned to Halifax, where she was an integral part of the investment team, helping to execute Halifax's value creation strategy. She continued her lower middle market investing career at Mountaingate Capital and Rallyday Partners, where she served on the boards of multiple portfolio companies. Ms. Fitzpatrick also holds a BBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame, and was honored in 2020 by Mergers & Acquisitions as one of nine dealmakers chosen as "Rising Stars of Private Equity."

Halifax Managing Partner Scott Plumridge said, "We are delighted to welcome Molly back to Halifax. She has been a key contributor to our firm's culture as well as our investment philosophy and brings with her a passion for healthcare investing. Molly helped to lead several successful Halifax platforms, and we will benefit greatly from her additional recent experiences to help us build better businesses."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

