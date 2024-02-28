Molly He Honored as a CNBC Changemaker in Inaugural List of Women Transforming Business

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of pioneering technologies to empower science, announced that Element CEO and Co-founder Molly He, PhD, was named to the inaugural CNBC Changemakers list of trailblazing female leaders.

As a first-generation Asian female leader, Molly was honored by CNBC for spearheading a remarkable undertaking to democratize sequencing and biological tools globally. Her team has grown to over 300 people and has sold over 160 instrument placements across 20 countries, opening access to emerging markets like India and Vietnam. From the founding of the company in late 2017, Molly's leadership has helped her team navigate the COVID pandemic, market downturns, and a highly competitive sequencing market with a dominant incumbent. Her work is a reflection of her commitment to collaborative science through fairness and accessibility for the research community.

"Today is a great honor and a true testament to the journey the Element team has embarked on together since the company's founding," Molly He said. "It was a daunting decision to chart a new path as a CEO and co-founder, especially when starting a company in a 1200-square-foot basement with no air conditioning and an idea that only existed on paper. But through grit and persistence, we have shattered stereotypes and created a company that is going against the odds to make a positive impact in the world."

"We are incredibly proud to see Molly recognized on CNBC's inaugural Changemakers list," said Bryan Roberts, PhD, partner at Venrock and member of the Element Biosciences Board of Directors. "Molly's visionary leadership has been instrumental in driving Element's mission to empower science through pioneering technologies. This is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her success in revolutionizing the field. We continue to support Element's innovative journey and look forward to witnessing further advancements that will shape the future of biosciences."

Molly He, Michael Previte, and Matthew Kellinger founded Element in 2017 to disrupt and democratize life sciences research and development through innovative tools for sequencing and beyond. In 2022, Element launched the AVITI System to make high quality affordable sequencing available to labs of all sizes. Less than a year after launch, Element was the first to make whole genome sequencing available for $200 per genome. In 2024, the company announced new multi-omics capabilities, introduced the highest-quality commercial sequencing kit to the market, and made workflow improvements that allow researchers to spend more time reviewing results and less time preparing samples.

"Molly has exemplified a steadfast commitment to hard work, authenticity and harmony," said Michael Previte, PhD, Element CTO, SVP of R&D, and Co-founder. "She practices and leads with a team-first commitment that has allowed all of us to overcome significant challenges and obstacles in a highly competitive landscape. These commitments have created a company culture that strives to overdeliver on promises and continue to provide the best value for the customers." 

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing and other omics technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

