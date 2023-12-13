Molly Jahn, Ph.D. Joins the Bob Woodruff Foundation Leadership Council

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) is pleased to welcome Molly Jahn to its Leadership Council . As a Leadership Council member, Dr. Jahn will help ensure that BWF is best positioned to meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans, service members and their families. These needs include suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food and housing insecurity. Jahn joins military leaders, business executives, and philanthropists, all with a shared commitment to serving the veteran and military community.

Dr. Jahn's involvement with BWF precedes her appointment to the Leadership Council. As Bob Woodruff's cousin, she was there when the military saved Bob's life and has followed the Foundation's work from the beginning. In addition, in 2018, Dr Jahn supported BWF's work exploring inequities of access to care and employment gaps in the military connected population. In 2021 she advised the Foundation on their new "Leaders Eat Last" panel series that focused on the complex and growing problem of food insecurity in the military and veteran community.

"The Bob Woodruff Foundation is delighted to welcome Dr. Jahn to our Leadership Council," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "In addition to her subject matter expertise in food systems and national security—both of which are directly related to our work—Dr. Jahn is passionate about our mission."

Dr. Jahn, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, also holds an appointment as Non-Resident Fellow at the US Naval War College in the Ethics of Emerging Military Technologies Program. Currently, she is on loan to the U.S. Department of Defense serving in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Previously, she served as Dean of the University of Wisconsin's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and Director of the Wisconsin Agricultural Experiment Station. Dr. Jahn received her B.A. with Distinction in Biology from Swarthmore College, holds graduate degrees from MIT and Cornell University, and was awarded Honorary Doctor of Sciences degrees in the US and UK.

"I am honored and delighted to be able to serve the BWF in this capacity," said Molly Jahn. "The work of the Foundation is unique and visionary--combining passionate and sophisticated advocacy with the Foundation's reach and commitments to partnership in support of our Veteran community and their families, and therefore, for all of us."

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $157 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families—those who stood for us—have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information: www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org.

