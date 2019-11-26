Molly Maid Knows a Clean Home Tops Everyone's Wish List, Offers Chance to Win Free Home Cleanings This Holiday Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holidays are a time for joy, gifts and time with family, but can also bring on stress from all the preparations that come with keeping the home tidy and presentable. Molly Maid, a Neighborly company, understands the pressures of the holiday season and is offering a chance to win a $500 gift certificate towards a home cleaning. The nation's leading residential cleaning franchise is hoping to ease that stress by giving the gift of time through its annual "Holiday Clean Home Giveaway."

For those looking to win the gift of a clean home, "Like" the Molly Maid Facebook page at: https://neighborly-brands.app.do/clean-home-giveaway and complete the form for a chance to win. All entries for the "Holiday Clean Home Giveaway" will begin Monday, Nov. 25 and will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 15. Molly Maid will award a total of five lucky winners with a $500 Molly Maid gift card to celebrate the season.

"Molly Maid understands that the holidays can be stressful and we're proud to help alleviate some of the workload by knocking cleaning the house off the to-do list," said Molly Maid President Mary Kay Liston. "We want everyone to have a joyous holiday filled with happiness and time to enjoy all the things that matter most."

Avoid holiday stress this year and let Molly Maid clean the mess. Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at https://www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/. For the full contest rules go to https://www.mollymaid.com/documents/pdfs/Holiday-Giveaway-11-19-19.pdf.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise that cleans more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Franchising since 1984, there are more than 475 Molly Maid units operating in the United States. Molly Maid established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 in an effort to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. Acquired in 2015, Molly Maid is part of Neighborly ® , a community of home service experts, leveraging nearly 3,700 professional home service experts worldwide with a unique direct service function that provides consumers assistance with nearly all aspects of their home care needs. Neighborly brands are found at www.GetNeighborly.com. For more information about Molly Maid, visit www.mollymaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with all Neighborly companies, visit https://franchise.neighborlybrands.com/.

