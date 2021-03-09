Molly Maid® Leverages CalAmp iOn™ Fleet & Asset Tracking Solution to Ensure Safety & Customer Satisfaction

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp ® (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, announced today that Molly Maid , a Neighborly ® company and the nation's leading residential cleaning franchise, has adopted CalAmp iOn™ fleet tracking and asset management solution to offer franchise owners real-time visibility into their fleet activity and mobile workforce. The easy-to-use dashboards and real-time data insights enable better routing and workforce decision making, ultimately improving the overall customer experience of Molly Maid cleaning services.

Throughout the pandemic, many of Molly Maid's independently owned and operated franchises utilized CalAmp's fleet tracking technology and location-based data in the ever-evolving pandemic environment to better streamline departures and arrivals of their cleaning crews. CalAmp iOn has equipped over 500 vehicles belonging to Molly Maid franchise owners with real-time location-based GPS fleet tracking allowing franchise owners to improve scheduling, routing, navigation and field updates to facilitate appointment coordination and on-time customer service.

"With CalAmp's fleet tracking software, our franchise owners are able to quickly answer questions concerning the location and timeliness of their mobile workforce. Having this information has been particularly important during the pandemic. Our franchise locations are able to make sure homeowners have the opportunity to safely distance themselves from the home service professionals," said Vera Peterson, president of Molly Maid. "Utilizing CalAmp's software has helped franchise locations to improve customer service and protect their bottom line during a very difficult time."

CalAmp iOn integrated fleet and asset management solutions allow public and private fleet operators to manage their resources and increase fleet accountability, efficiency and reliability. By using CalAmp's GPS-based telematics solution, companies like Molly Maid are at the forefront of progressive mobile asset technology that meets customer expectations and maintains service with safety in mind.

"Now more than ever, fleet operators need to do more with fewer resources, and our goal at CalAmp is to equip organizations with the technology and business intelligence they need to run their fleets and operations efficiently as safety requirements shift for all types of businesses and consumer services organizations," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management for CalAmp. "We're excited to help Molly Maid adapt as they strive to enhance their customer experiences with our fleet tracking and location-based technology."

CalAmp iOn is a SaaS-based fleet and asset management solution that can be integrated with additional telematics services, including iOn Tags , iOn Vision , and CrashBoxx™ to provide a holistic view of vehicle status, driver behavior and related asset locations via a desktop or mobile device. These applications and services help optimize workforce productivity by delivering insights into operator performance, minimizing unscheduled downtime with preventative maintenance, and improving workflow efficiency with geofencing and real-time alert notifications.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

About Molly Maid

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 490 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 28 brands and more than 4,500 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid® services, visit MollyMaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

