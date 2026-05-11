Molly R. Carson and Leezie Kim Join Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Molly R. Carson and Leezie Kim to its Board of Directors at the Company's annual meeting held May 7, 2026.

With proven leadership and deep roots across the southwest region, Carson and Kim are well-positioned to support the Company as it delivers safe and reliable service, maintains affordability for customers, and creates long-term value for stockholders.

Molly R. Carson Leezie Kim

"I am excited to welcome Molly and Leezie to our Board of Directors. Their election reflects our commitment to strong governance, and I look forward to the insight, experience, and fresh perspectives they will offer as we advance our strategic priorities," said E. Renae Conley, Chair of the Southwest Gas Board.

"Molly and Leezie both have deep ties to the southwest and a track record of meaningful contributions to the communities we call home. Their insight will support our focus on delivering safe, reliable, and affordable service to our nearly 2.3 million customers while creating lasting value for stockholders," said Justin L. Brown, President and CEO of Southwest Gas.

Molly R. Carson brings more than 20 years of experience in large-scale real estate development and strategic planning across multiple sectors, including office, industrial, and healthcare. Carson currently serves as Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Phoenix Children's Hospital and as a member of the boards of Ryan Companies US, Inc., the NAIOP Research Foundation, and Brophy College Preparatory School. She previously served as Chairperson of NAIOP's Corporate Board and its Arizona Chapter. She holds a B.A. in Psychology from St. Mary's College of Notre Dame and is a LEED Accredited Professional.

Leezie Kim brings three decades of leadership experience spanning legal, corporate finance, and government roles across both the public and private sectors. She currently serves as Chief Legal Officer of Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC. Kim previously served as General Counsel to the Governor of the State of Arizona and held a senior executive role within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. She also served as Chair of the Arizona Community Foundation Board of Directors and its Audit Committee. Kim received the Meritorious Public Service Award from the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard for her contributions to the response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Kim earned a B.A. in Economics from Rice University and a J.D. from the University of Virginia.

For more information about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., please visit swgasholdings.com.

About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe, reliable, and affordable service while pursuing innovative, sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.