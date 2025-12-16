Molly Sims' YSE Beauty Closes $15M Series A Growth Equity Investment From Silas Capital and L Catterton

Newly raised funding allows YSE Beauty to fuel accelerating momentum at Sephora, product development and further expansion of e-commerce channel

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YSE Beauty, the results-driven, clinically tested skincare brand by Molly Sims has announced the successful close of its $15 million Series A funding round led by investment partner Silas Capital, an emerging growth equity and venture capital firm focused on next-generation consumer brands, with participation from L Catterton and existing investors Willow Growth Partners and Halogen Ventures. The new capital infusion will be allocated strategically to fuel forthcoming expansion across all Sephora doors in the US and continued exponential growth on direct e-commerce.

Photographer: Sarah Holt

YSE Beauty, designed for women 35+ seeking effective solutions without complicated routines, was inspired by Molly's own battle with hyperpigmentation and a desire to help a generation of women who felt underserved and overlooked. Sims spent over three years in research and development, testing hundreds of formulas to perfect her regimen. Clinically tested and thoughtfully formulated, YSE Beauty launched in 2023 and quickly earned acclaim for delivering real results. The brand's award-winning lineup launched into retail in June 2025, partnering exclusively with Sephora. The brand has earned numerous accolades including a Business of Fashion Innovation Award, an Allure Best of Beauty 2025 Award and Health Magazine 2024 Skin Awards for their bestselling Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads, a 2025 Good Housekeeping Beauty Award for their Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks, a 2024 Marie Claire Skin & Hair Award and a 2024 Shape Skin Award for their Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream, a 2024 Oprah Sun O-Wards for their Skin Glow SPF 30 Primer, and were named one of InStyle's Best Beauty Buys in 2023 and 2025.

"There is so much synergy between our brand, the brands in the Silas portfolio and L Catterton's deep strategic knowledge of the category. Both firms deeply understand the kind of women we speak to… what she wears, what she values and how she moves through the world. It feels like a true alignment in vision and audience, making it the perfect fit. This partnership isn't just strategic - it's a shared philosophy and a mutual understanding of what's going to fuel us and where we want to take the brand next" said YSE Beauty Founder, Molly Sims.

In 2025, YSE Beauty experienced 120% revenue growth and expects to deliver more than 80% growth in 2026. The brand is anticipating to more than double its Sephora business, while continuing its momentum in e-commerce, bringing the business to nearly $30 million in revenue next year.

"Molly's approachable, yet authoritative voice has been a key driver in building the loyal and engaged community supporting the incredible momentum for YSE Beauty," said Brian Thorne, Partner at Silas Capital. "Leveraging her insider network of dermatologists, estheticians, and makeup artists, she has curated a lineup of multi-functional skincare-meets-makeup essentials that cater to an underserved Gen X customer that demands results-driven beauty. We're thrilled to partner with Molly for this next chapter, supporting both the brand's impressive e-commerce momentum, as well as its quickly scaling wholesale expansion with Sephora."

About YSE Beauty: YSE Beauty is a premium skincare and beauty brand founded by Molly Sims dedicated to creating clinically informed, thoughtfully formulated products designed for real-life beauty routines. Drawing on Molly's years of industry insight and her passion for skin confidence, YSE Beauty crafts effective, high-quality skincare that addresses concerns from hyperpigmentation and uneven tone to hydration and glow. This brand was built around conversations with real women and a deep understanding of their needs and beliefs. Fueled by Molly's own skin experiences, YSE Beauty listens closely to its consumers, gaining loyalty and gathering insights that allow the brand to address her next set of concerns. The brand evolves with the consumer and adds value every step of the way. Rooted in results and guided by integrity, YSE Beauty empowers individuals to feel their absolute best in their skin, simply in a way that's easy to maintain. Visit ysebeauty.com for more details.

About Molly Sims: Molly Sims is an entrepreneur, actress/producer, and podcast host known for redefining beauty, wellness and reinvention in midlife. She is the founder of YSE Beauty, a high-performance skincare brand developed for women over 40.

Sims also hosts the award-winning podcast Lipstick on the Rim, where she brings together leading voices in beauty, health, and culture for candid, expert-driven conversations. Through her banner, Something Happy Productions, Molly Sims has produced Kinda Pregnant, starring comedic powerhouses Amy Schumer and Will Forte (Netflix; co-produced with Adam Sandler's Happy Madison), as well as the upcoming adaptation of the bestselling thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish, starring Jennifer Lopez and directed by Robert Zemeckis (Netflix). Her upcoming slate features the smash-hit bestseller The Tenant from Freida McFadden with United Artists and Amazon; Lisa Jewell's gripping, NYT chart-topping None of This Is True at Netflix; and Desperation Wedding, a sharp, laugh-out-loud romantic comedy led by the always-fearless Nikki Glaser. Guided by a female-forward mission, Something Happy Productions champions elevated and resonant stories that amplify women's voices on and off screen.

A longtime philanthropist and advocate, Sims sits on the board of Jhpiego, supporting global health access for women and families, and works closely with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit providing basic essentials to children living in poverty across the U.S.

About Silas Capital: Since 2012, Silas Capital has been a go-to growth equity and venture capital investor — partnering with next generation brands to drive revenue, profitability, and brand value. The firm's Partners bring a unique blend of startup, growth equity and operating experience, enabling them to provide hands-on support beyond capital investment. Silas actively helps consumer companies scale through e-commerce, wholesale and retail channels. Previous and current investments for Silas Capital include Bare Snacks, Bellroy, Boll & Branch, Business & Pleasure, DÔEN, Hello Cake, Herbivore, ILIA Beauty, Makeup By Mario, Oak Essentials, RŌZ, Sakara Life, Vacation, Violette_FR and Wonderbelly to name a few. Learn more at www.silascapital.com .

