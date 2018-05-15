Molly Yeh Joins Food Network With Brand-New Series "Girl Meets Farm"

"Molly is full of life and her unlikely journey from the big city to a food-centered life on a Midwest farm is fascinating," said Courtney White, Executive Vice President, Programming, Food Network and HGTV. "Her passion for food, her family and farm life are front and center in all of her recipes, which are truly written from the heart."

In the premiere episode, Molly makes a delicious buffet for her sister-in-law Anna's baby shower. On the menu, there's Fish Tacos with Crunchy Cabbage Slaw and Cilantro Dressing, Pigs in a Blanket with Harissa Ketchup and Honey Mustard and Molly's signature Meatball Sliders with a Twist. Then Molly's Baked Donuts with Rhubarb, Blood Orange and Blueberry Glaze take center stage on the dessert table. Upcoming episode themes include family visits, girl's brunch, farm supper and a special anniversary celebration, along with Molly's recipes for Garlic and Onion Challah, Dark Chocolate Scone Loaf with Marzipan and Scallion Pancakes with Maple Carrot Slaw.

Molly Yeh is the author of the International Association of Culinary Professionals award-winning cookbook "Molly on the Range." She is the creator of the critically-acclaimed and highly popular food and lifestyle brand my name is yeh, which has been recognized by the likes of the New York Times, Food & Wine, New York Magazine, Saveur ("Blog of the Year") and Yahoo ("Food Blog of the Year"). She was also on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list for 2017. Molly grew up in the Chicago suburbs with a Chinese father and Jewish mother, followed by a post-high school life in New York City studying percussion at Juilliard. She then got married and started her food blog, relocating with her husband to a sugar beet farm in the upper Midwest where she currently resides.

