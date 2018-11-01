Mölnlycke Acquires M&J Airlaid Products A/S to Further Strengthening its Wound Care Capabilities

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Mölnlycke, a world-leading medical products and solutions company, is pleased to announce its acquisition of M&J Airlaid Products A/S ("M&J"). M&J is a Danish private company and manufacturer of specialized and high-quality absorbent airlaid nonwoven materials.

M&J's airlaid technology is critical along with foams and soft silicone in Mölnlycke's wound care products. M&J has an annual revenue of EUR 10 million. The acquisition supports Mölnlycke's growth ambitions and adds critical R&D capabilities to an already strong product pipeline and increasingly differentiated portfolio.

In conjunction with the acquisition, M&J and its employees will be an integral part of Mölnlycke. The acquisition will improve Mölnlycke's security of supply of the airlaid material that is essential in the production of advanced wound care dressings and will help grow the wound care business by accelerating innovation and product development in existing and future products. The parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

Richard Twomey, CEO of Mölnlycke, comments:

"We are very happy to welcome M&J into the Mölnlycke family. Our relationship dates back several decades, and thus is a natural unification of forces. This is fully in line with where we want to be as a company, and M&J's strong R&D capabilities combined with Mölnlycke's end-product knowledge will help us further improve our competitive position within the advanced wound care industry."

Jens Ole Brøchner, CEO of M&J, comments:

"I welcome Mölnlycke, a long-time customer and partner of M&J, to care for our heritage. The operational and strategic synergies will allow for high-quality products brought to market even faster, and I look forward to continued success under the new ownership structure."

