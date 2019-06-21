Mölnlycke Celebrates New Advances in Wound Care Plus 30 Years of Safetac® Technology at WOCNext 2019

NORCROSS, GA, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mӧlnlycke® will celebrate the game-changing invention of Safetac® technology while focusing on continued innovations in wound care at WOCNext 2019 being held June 23-26 in Nashville, TN.

Thirty years ago, Mӧlnlycke introduced its proprietary Safetac® technology to address both the pain patients suffer at dressing changes and trauma caused to a wound by other dressing adhesives. Three billion dressings later, proprietary Safetac technology has become the standard for all wound care dressings today and is supported by 531 pieces of evidence, including five systematic reviews/meta-analyses and 39 randomized controlled trials.[1]

Safetac technology is used in a wide range of Mӧlnlycke products, including new Mepilex® Border Flex, with unique Flex technology designed to stay on and conform even to difficult anatomy.

Continuing Mölnlycke's commitment to best-in-class online multidisciplinary continuing education, the company is relaunching Connect2Know, which provides easy access to over 20 free CE courses spanning wound management and pressure ulcer prevention across different care settings.

"Mölnlycke remains at the leading edge of reducing pain for patients, increasing ease of use for clinicians and supporting ongoing education," said Randy Schwartz, Vice President of Marketing at Mölnlycke Health Care. "From the introduction of Safetac in our Mepitel® product, to the most recent introduction of Mepilex®Border Flex, which features a unique combination of both Safetac and Flex Technology, Mölnlycke continues to break new ground in creating innovative solutions for the advanced dressing market."

Safetac technology is a silicone adhesive that is clinically proven to cause less pain at removal[2] and trauma to the wound. While other adhesives stick to the top of the skin's surface, Safetac molds to the skin's uneven surface. This molding action is the secret to why Safetac technology is so effective at minimizing pain to the patient, and trauma to the wound and surrounding skin. Safetac also seals the edges of the wound to protect against leakage and maceration.[3]

Mölnlycke will have special activities celebrating Safetac technology at booth #715 throughout WOCNext in addition to featuring the following products: Mepilex Border Flex, Exufiber®Ag+ and Mepilex®Border Sacrum.

Professional Education Opportunities

During WOCNext, Mölnlycke is sponsoring a breakfast symposium on "Innovation in Advanced Wound Care – The Vision and Value" on Tuesday, June 25, from 7:00-8:30 AM. Speakers will include renowned wound care experts Dot Weir, Joyce Black, Sue Creehan, Karen Edwards and Deborah Nelson.

Mölnlycke's annual, invitation-only Evidence Dinner will once again celebrate and recognize WOC Nurse Academicians and Researchers as well as those who support them in advancing the science and art of Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing. Those contributing to the publication of quality improvement posters and research articles, and in other ways progressing the discipline of this unique specialty, will be invited guests at the Monday night dinner.

Innovation Hub

Sunday, June 23rd , 5:30 PM– Meet Leigh Tyson, BSN, RN, CWOCN, Supervisor of the Wound and Ostomy Department, Rose Medical Center in Denver . Tyson developed a revolutionary QIP format which collected utilization data on wound dressings so that actual value could be calculated between formulary dressings and Mepilex Border Flex to improve patient and financial outcomes.

, 5:30 PM– Meet Leigh Tyson, BSN, RN, CWOCN, Supervisor of the Wound and Ostomy Department, Rose Medical Center in . Tyson developed a revolutionary QIP format which collected utilization data on wound dressings so that actual value could be calculated between formulary dressings and Mepilex Border Flex to improve patient and financial outcomes. Tuesday, June 25th , 12:15 PM – Thomas Serena , MD will present clinical cases showing the efficacy of Mepilex Border Flex for chronic wounds often found in post-acute care and invite the audience to join in ongoing research in using this new product in their care settings.

, – , MD will present clinical cases showing the efficacy of Mepilex Border Flex for chronic wounds often found in post-acute care and invite the audience to join in ongoing research in using this new product in their care settings. Tuesday, June 25th , 2:15 PM – Also on Tuesday, join Karen Edwards , MSS, BSN, RN, CWOCN as she provides evidence of the efficacy of new wound solutions Exufiber Ag+ and Mepilex Border Flex in improving healing outcomes for complex wounds on high-risk patients.

Featured Products

Mepilex Border Flex was specifically engineered to support fewer dressing changes, reducing dressing costs and waste, while creating an optimal healing environment. One reason for frequent dressing changes is the lack of adherence, especially on areas prone to movement. Mepilex Border Flex follows the body's natural curves and movements. Its proprietary Flex Technology has been shown to be more conformable than other dressings,[4] and to support longer wear time. Mölnlycke's proprietary Flex Technology provides 360-degree flexibility and unique conformability. Mepilex Border Flex was introduced at SAWC Fall 2018.



Exufiber Ag+ with Hydrolock®technology is a sterile non-woven gelling fiber dressing that can be used to manage a wide range of exuding wounds including cavity wounds, leg and foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and surgical wounds. When it comes into contact with wound exudate, Exufiber transforms into a gel that locks in exudate and facilitates moist wound healing and ease of removal in one piece during dressing changes.[5] Exufiber Ag+ has a rapid antimicrobial action for sustained protection against a broad range of Gram negative and Gram positive bacteria, is proven to kill 99 percent of fungus within 24 hours (in vitro) and may reduce odor.[6]



Mepilex Border Sacrum is a five-layer foam dressing for pressure ulcer prevention and management of sacral wounds. Mepilex® Border Sacrum features proprietary Deep Defense™ technology, providing an optimal balance of strength and flexibility. Each of the unique five layers serves a specific purpose in pressure ulcer prevention, adding to the dressing's strength, durability and absorbency.[7] No other dressing on the market exhibits these same properties – or the published, peer-reviewed results – in pressure ulcer prevention.[8] Only Mepilex Border dressings have over 80 evidence pieces to support their effectiveness in preventing pressure ulcers. The cost effectiveness of Mepilex Border Sacrum is supported by several clinical studies, including real-world health economic evidence showing a $77 reduction in per patient treatment costs in a cohort of 1.03m patients.[9]

For media inquiries, contact:

Randy Schwartz, (470) 375-0000, Randy.Schwartz@molnlycke.com

